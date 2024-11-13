International

Netanyahu's Psychological Campaign: Video Messages To Iranians And Lebanese

The Israeli government and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) maintain dedicated social media accounts in Persian and frequently share content with the aim of influencing Iranians, particularly those who are against the regime in Tehran.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
In the months leading up to the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, a subtle yet strategic battle was waged - not with bombs and bullets, but with words and images. The United States launched a targeted psychological campaign, broadcasting anti-government propaganda into Iraq and distributing audio and video tapes that portrayed America as militarily mighty and President Saddam Hussein's government as corrupt.

The goal was to persuade civilians and soldiers that their cause was unjust and resistance futile.

Also Read | The Flying Carpet To Baghdad

Fast-forward 21 years, and Israel is now waging a similar psychological campaign against Lebanon and Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday addressed Iranians directly, saying that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's government fears them more than Israel.

"That's why they spend so much time and money trying to crush your hopes and curb your dreams," he said in a video message. "Well, I say to you this: Don't let your dreams die. I hear the whispers: Women, Life, Freedom. Zan, Zendegi, Azadi," he said, referring to the women's rights movement in Iran.

"Don't lose hope. And know that Israel and others in the free world stand with you," Netanyahu said. "There is one force putting your family in grave danger: The tyrants of Tehran. That's it," Netanyahu said, referring to the regime of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The post written in English has a prompt translation in Persian alongside.

In his message, he referred to Iran's Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel, saying it cost about $2.3 billion of "your precious money" but caused marginal damage in Israel. Israel hit back on Iran on Oct. 26.

Israel and Iran have been fighting a "shadow war" for years, attacking one other indirectly through proxy forces, assassinations, informants, spies, and hybrid, non-military covert means. Now this undeclared, largely silent war is out in the open. 

Israel views Iran as its greatest threat, citing Tehran's support for anti-Israel groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, as well as Iran's nuclear ambitions.

It's not the first time the Israeli prime minister has addressed Iranians directly in a video message. The Israeli government and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) maintain dedicated social media accounts in Persian and frequently share content with the aim of influencing Iranians, particularly those who are against the regime in Tehran.

Also Read | After Israeli Strikes, Will Iran Take The Plunge Into War?

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's recent video message to Iranians sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some criticised his attempt to influence Iranians, while others felt he was right. However, many argued the English-language video was actually targeted at American audience, considering Iranians primarily speak Persian.

Iranian-Kiwi writer Donna Miles criticised Netanyahu's message, accusing him of hypocrisy and exploiting the #WomenLifeFreedom movement.

“As an Iranian, I cannot hold back my utter disgust at Netanyahu’s grotesque and shameless attempt to get Iranians to dig their own graves,” Miles wrote in a post on X. "How dare he ask Iranians to picture the faces of their children, 'innocent, beautiful souls,' when his army has killed over 15,000 of these beautiful souls in Gaza?”

“Netanyahu would not hesitate to make a graveyard of entire Iran, just like he has of Gaza. Iranians may not have the freedom they deserve, but at least their children’s mangled bodies are not buried under their Israeli-bombed houses.”

Also Read | The Two-State Solution To Israel-Palestine Is Dead And Gone: Iranian Envoy 

In October, Netanyahu similarly urged the Lebanese people to throw out Hezbollah to avoid "destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza".

During a video address directed at the people of Lebanon, Netanyahu said: "You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza.

"I say to you, the people of Lebanon: Free your country from Hezbollah so that this war can end."

Since late September, Israel has deployed troops to southern Lebanon, saying it aims to secure its northern border from Hezbollah rocket attacks and allow 60,000 displaced civilians to return home. The Iran-backed group supports the Palestinian Hamas group based in Gaza.

According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, Israeli attacks across Lebanon have killed at least 3,102 people and injured 13,819 since October last year. Meanwhile, Israel’s continuing assault on Gaza has devastated the territory and killed at least 43,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities, and nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced at least once.

