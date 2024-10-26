Book Review: The Flying Carpet To Baghdad  

The book begins with Hala searching for a child to be the face of war. She was looking for a wounded girl, between one and five years old, whose parents had died and whose “pretty face was more or less unscathed" for the slot on the inside pages of the newspaper, as instructed by her Editor. The paper was planning a fundraising campaign for the children worst affected by the war. The face and story had to move readers; otherwise they would not donate money.