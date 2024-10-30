After Israeli Strikes, Will Iran Take The Plunge Into War?

Iranian leaders know the score. Iran can take on Israel, one-on-one, even after four decades of sanctions. But taking on Israel together with the US is another matter. If Russia was not bogged down by its own war in Ukraine, Iran could have banked on Russia’s unqualified support, including sending out army contingents. It was Russia that came to Syrian President Bashar al Asad’s rescue when his government was nearly toppled by Sunni opposition rebels and the Islamic State in October 2015. The presence of the Russian army helped stabilise the regime in Damascus. However, Iran does not have the luxury of depending on Russia to help in the current crisis. China, also a friend of Iran, is not inclined to get involved in a war, with its presence in West Asia mainly focused on diplomacy and the economy.