International

Kashmir Dispute An Internationally Recognised Issue, Must Be Resolved In Accordance With UNSC Resolutions: Pakistan

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country.

UN Security Council proceedings underway.(Representational image) |
UN Security Council proceedings underway.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Pakistan said on Sunday that the Kashmir dispute was an internationally recognised issue that must be resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch made the remarks while responding to recent comments on Jammu and Kashmir by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar on Friday said that the “era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over. Actions have consequences, and insofar as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, I think Article 370 is done."

"The issue today is what kind of relationship can we possibly contemplate with Pakistan. What I do want to say is that we are not passive, and whether events take a positive or negative direction, either way, we will react," he added. 

Bomb threats in 36 Ahmedabad-based schools - PTI
Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Ahmedabad Schools Ahead Of Voting Traced To Pakistan

BY PTI

On Sunday, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Baloch said that the Jammu and Kashmir “dispute is an internationally recognised dispute that must be resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. The resolution of this unresolved conflict is pivotal to peace and stability in South Asia.

She rejected the notion that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute has been or could be settled unilaterally.

Indian Army Marks Victory In Kargil - Photo: Indian Army Archives
Remembering The Kargil War: Why India Did Not Cross The Line Of Control In 1999

BY Danita Yadav

The spokesperson said that while Pakistan remains committed to diplomacy and dialogue, it will respond with resolve to any hostile actions.

"True peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through a settlement in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the inalienable rights of the Kashmiri people," she said in a statement.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country.

The ties between the two countries nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

India has repeatedly said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Gus Atkinson Targets Further England Glory After All-Round Domination At Lord's
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Litton Das Orchestrates Stunning BAN Comeback On Day Three
  3. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test: Gus Atkinson Dismisses Five As England Wrap Up Series Win Over Sri Lanka
  4. Karun Nair's Mysore Warriors Crowned Maharaja Trophy Champions After Thrashing Bengaluru Blasters In Final
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3: Centurion Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead BAN Fight - Match Report
Football News
  1. Vincent Kompany Grateful For Bayern Munich Experience After Thomas Muller's Record-Breaking Heroics
  2. Chris Wilder Relieved After Sheffield United Rediscover Winning Feeling At Bramall Lane
  3. Real Madrid 2-0 Real Betis: Kylian Mbappe Off The Mark In La Liga With Double
  4. Gary Neville Worries For Erik Ten Hag Future After Manchester United Humbled By Liverpool
  5. Juventus 0-0 Roma: Thiago Motta's Men Frustrated In Dull Goalless Draw
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Andhra Pradesh & Telangana; PM Modi Dials CMs Naidu, Reddy
  2. Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Claims ED Has Arrived At His Home To Arrest Him
  3. 'No Alibi For Such Thoughts': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Slams Kapil Sibal Amid Kolkata Outrage
  4. Thanjavur Gangrape Victim Betrayed By The Very System She Sought Help From
  5. In Budaun, Two Families Labour By The Tree From Which Their Daughters Hung
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
World News
  1. Kashmir Dispute An Internationally Recognised Issue, Must Be Resolved In Accordance With UNSC Resolutions: Pakistan
  2. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  3. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  4. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  5. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction