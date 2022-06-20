Kabul Gurudwara Attack: Unpardonable Crime By Killers Plagued With Communal Frenzy, Says RSS

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The RSS on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack on a Gurdwara in Kabul saying it was an unpardonable crime committed by people plagued with communal frenzy and is unacceptable in a civilised society.



Several blasts tore through Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul’s Bagh-e Bala neighbourhood on Saturday. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the deadly terror attack calling it “an act of support” for the Prophet.



Sawinder Singh, whose family lives in Delhi, was among the two people who were killed.



Stating that the entire country is firmly standing with Sawinder Singh's family, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in a statement said the Sangh condemned the incident in strongest words and pray to Akal Purakh (almighty) to give strength to the family to bear this loss.



"It is a cowardly act by killers plagued with communal frenzy. It is an unpardonable crime against the humanity, which is not acceptable in any civilised society," Hosabale said.