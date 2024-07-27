At Least 10 Killed In Rocket Attack On Israel-Occupied Golan; IDF Blames Hezbollah, Terror Group Denies 'False Allegations'

At least 10 persons have been killed after rocket struck a football pitch in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, officials said, terming this to be one of the deadliest attack since the start of fighting with Hezbollah.
The Israel Defence Forces said that the rocket hit a soccer field in Majdal Shams, causing multiple casualties, including children.
"According to an IDF situational assessment and the intelligence in our possession, the rocket launch toward Majdal Shams was carried out by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF said.
Local Israeli media said that a helicopter carrying the injured persons landed on the helipad of the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah denied any connection with the rocket attack. The terror group's spokesman Mohamad Afif denied "any relation to the Majdal Shams incident" and said that all the allegations are "false".