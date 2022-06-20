Israel Coalition Set To Be Dissolved, Country Headed To Fresh Elections

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and his ally and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced on Monday they would introduce a bill next week to dissolve the country's parliament, which would mean the country could be headed towards its fifth parliamentary elections in less than three-and-a-half years.

Bennett and Lapid in a joint statement said that they had "exhausted options to stabilise" their coalition which has recently come under severe strain over unruly members threatening to dump it.

The move, if passed, will trigger snap polls. Lapid will assume the role of interim Prime Minister until the elections as per the power-sharing arrangement of the governing coalition.

The crisis-ridden government, an amalgamation of ideologically disparate political formations drawn from the left, centre, right, and even an Arab party — for the first time in Israel's history, finally looked tottering under the pressure of disperse beliefs.

Local media reported that Bennett is considering retiring from politics altogether as per sources close to him.

Ha'aretz online quoted sources at the Prime Minister’s Office as saying that Bennett held a discussion with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Friday, where he understood that there would be no way to pass the expiring emergency regulations extending Israeli civil law to the West Bank – after they failed to pass it earlier this month.

Bennett, whose government had been reduced to a minority in the 120 member Knesset, faced constant threats and ultimatums from lawmakers, mostly from his own Yamina party.

Earlier on Sunday, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led Likud party submitted a bill to dissolve the Knesset, which was set to be put to a preliminary vote on Wednesday.

Last few months had been tense for the Israeli government, with government being reduced to a minority after two members of Bennet's own party quit and a key governing partner suspended cooperation. This political instability also coincided with a wave of Palestinian attacks inside Israel in which at least 18 Israelis have been killed. Violent clashes were also witnessed at the Al Aqsa mosque between Israeli security personnel and Palestinians.

(With AP inputs)