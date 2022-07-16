Israel Carries Out Strikes In Gaza In Response To Rocket Fire Within Hours Of Joe Biden's Departure

Hours after US President Joe Biden concluded his visit to Israel and Palestinian territories, rockets were launched from Gaza into Israel, to which Israel responded by carrying out airstrikes at what Israeli military called a Hamas military site in the Gaza Strip early on Saturday.

The Israeli military said its fighter jets struck an underground complex containing raw materials used in the production of rockets.

Reuters reported Gaza witnesses as saying the two sites struck were Hamas training camps and that no injuries were reported.

The two rocket attacks in Israel, coming several hours apart, set off air raid sirens in parts of southern Israel but caused no injuries or damage. The Israeli Army said one of the rockets was intercepted, while the others landed in open areas.

No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire. But Israel blames Hamas, the militant group that has ruled Gaza for 15 years, for any violence emanating from Gaza Strip.

In addition to the military sites, shock waves from Israeli airstrikes ripped up window frames and shattered glasses at several homes and a nearby gas station.

Commenting on the air raids, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem vowed to "continue our legitimate struggle" and stand up to the US support of Israel.

Despite heightened tensions in recent months, Biden's three-day trip to Israel and the occupied West Bank passed smoothly. In the West Bank, Biden met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, expressing support for Palestinian independence but also saying that conditions are not ripe for re-launching peace talks.

However, Biden announced a deal that is being seen as a step towards normalisation of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Times of Israel reported, "The deal will see the transfer of a pair of Red Sea islands from Egypt to Saudia Arabia, and Riyadh allowing Israeli airlines to fly over its territory on their way to the far east. It is also expected to include the Saudis allowing direct flights from Israel for Muslim pilgrims."

Hamas dismissed Biden's expressions of sympathy for the Palestinians, calling the United States "a partner in the aggression on our people". It also criticised Abbas for meeting Biden and reiterating his support for a peace process with Israel.

Hamas doesn't recognise Israel. Since taking over Gaza by force in 2007, the militant group and Israel fought four deadly wars and numerous rounds of cross-border violence.

Biden went from Israel to Saudi Arabia, where he is trying to bolster a regional alliance against Iran. Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, in part because of its support for militant groups like Hamas.

(With AP inputs)