Is Former President Hassan Rouhani Trump’s Most Pragmatic Bet For Regime Change?

Once a rival of President Trump, the former Iranian president remains one of the more malleable non-hardliners the US might turn to.

Snehal Srivastava
Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Hassan Rouhani
Hassan Rouhani Photo: IMAGO / Aksonlin
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Trump said the US was “dealing with the man who is most respected” in Iran, without naming him

  • With the Iranian regime closing the Strait of Hormuz, the US's best bet is to place an ally in power

  • Rouhani was dubbed by Iranian state media as the “diplomat sheikh” due to his prowess for negotiations

In the ongoing war in West Asia, Iran has experienced a leadership void since Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the joint US-Israel military strikes. A void that was quickly filled by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei.  However, US President Donald Trump is displeased with the election of the new Supreme Leader, as he had told the press that the US should have a role in determining the head of the Iranian state, and even claimed to have a list of potential candidates for the role in early March. 

In a more recent development, Trump said on Monday that the US was having “very strong talks” and was “dealing with the man who is most respected” in Iran, but declined to name him.

As the conflict continues to impact the world with the Iranian regime closing the Strait of Hormuz, the US's best bet is to place an ally in power. Among the many candidates speculated to be of interest to Trump, such as Reza Pahlavi, the son of the ousted Shah, is Iran’s former President Hassan Rouhani. 

Khamenei’s son Mojtaba Khamenei could be a possible contender. - null
Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

BY Snehal Srivastava

Related Content
A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - Altaf Qadri; AP
US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted
Iran-US nuclear talks resume in Geneva as life goes on in Tehran TEHRAN, IRAN - FEBRUARY 17: Daily life continues in Tehran, Iran as the second round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States begins in Geneva on February 17, 2026. The diplomatic process, which had been interrupted following the attacks carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran in June 2025 and the subsequent 12-day conflict, has been revived. After holding the first round of talks in Muscat, the parties have now moved the negotiations to Europe for the second round. - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
US-Israel Attack On Iran: A Timeline Of Nuclear Negotiations Before The Killing of Khamenei
Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah overthrown in 1979,  was a keynote speaker at the mass demonstration against the Iranian government. 250,000 participants gathered under the Bavaria statue organized by the exiled Iranian association The Munich Circle,  as part of an international solidarity demonstration against the leadership in Tehran  - IMAGO / Wolfgang Maria Weber
After Khamenei, Will Reza Pahlavi Usher In Regime Change In Iran?
null - AP
US And Israel Launch Joint Strikes On Iran, Sparking New Middle East Conflict
Related Content

Who is Hassan Rouhani? 

Born in 1948, Rouhani served as President of Iran from 2013 to 2021. He is best known for his role in the negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme. 

Rouhani’s political career grew steadily from being an ardent supporter to eventually becoming President. 

Hailing from Semnan province, he entered religious studies at a seminary in 1960 and later joined the opposition movement led by Ruhollah Khomeini. In 1977, facing the threat of arrest under the Shah’s regime, Rouhani left Iran and joined Khomeini in exile in France. After the revolution overthrew the monarchy in 1979, he quickly emerged as a significant figure in the new Islamic Republic, serving five terms in Iran’s parliament between 1980 and 2000 and holding key roles in the country’s security establishment.

Over the 1980s and 1990s, Hassan Rouhani established himself as a key national security figure. He served on Iran’s Supreme Defence Council during the Iran-Iraq War and later became deputy commander of the armed forces and commander of Iran’s air defences. He earned a spot in the council of experts, which is in charge of choosing the Supreme Leader. 

Later, Rouhani served as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and also served as national security adviser to the president, representing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He later served as Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator between 2003 and 2005, leading talks with Western powers over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The pragmatic President

Rouhani won the elections and became President in June 2013 with more than 50 per cent of the vote, positioning himself as a pragmatic leader seeking greater engagement with the international community. His presidency was defined largely by negotiations that produced the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, reached with world powers including the United States under Barack Obama. Rouhani was re-elected in 2017, but his later years in office were dominated by tensions after the United States withdrew from the deal under Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions on Iran. His presidency ended in August 2021 when Ebrahim Raisi took office.

In 2024, state media reports Rouhani has been banned from running for reelection to the country’s Assembly of Experts.

The Diplomat Sheikh 

Rouhani was dubbed by Iranian state media as the “diplomat sheikh” due to his reputation for negotiations internationally. 

Between 2003 and 2005,  Rouhani headed Iran’s negotiating team in talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency and global powers over the country’s nuclear programme. During these negotiations, he earned a reputation among Western diplomats as a pragmatic and moderate figure. However, some hardliners within Iran criticised the concessions made during the talks, including allowing expanded inspections and temporarily halting uranium enrichment.

His diplomacy, however, did not stand in the way of enhancing Iran’s nuclear programme. In his 2013 UN assembly speech, the then-Iranian President said, “Iran has a right to pursue a nuclear programme for peaceful purposes”. The Iranian leader also said he is open to transparent, immediate dialogue with the U.S. and the West about Iran's nuclear programme.

Rouhani was a key moderate figure behind the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, an agreement that limited Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for relief from international sanctions. He strongly backed the deal as a way to ease Iran’s economic pressures and improve relations with the global community.

However, after the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions, Rouhani’s government gradually scaled back Iran’s commitments to the deal while insisting the country remained open to diplomacy.

US Relations 

Even though Rouhani is not a hardliner cleric, he has voiced his concerns with the US on several occasions. These relations only worsened when the Trump administration withdrew from the deal in 2018 and imposed sanctions.

Rouhani has not been in the public eye since losing the election. However, he remained active on X until 2020. His last few posts were regarding the assassination of the influential Iranian General Soleimani by the US. The Pentagon claimed that the general was behind the killing of dozens of American soldiers. Trump had ordered the drone strike in Baghdad that killed Soleimani. 

Enraged by the assassination, Rouhani honoured the late general and promised that Iran would get its revenge on X, “Our final answer to his assassination will be to kick all US forces out of the region.” 

While relations with the US and especially Trump are of a slightly volatile nature with Rouhani, the former Iranian president remains one of the more malleable non-hardliner leaders that the US might just need if they intend to tame Iran with yet another US-backed leader. 

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Dealt Another Pace Blow: Nuwan Thushara Denied NOC, To Miss IPL 2026 Opener - Report

  2. IPL 2026 Sixes Prediction: Season-Wise Breakdown, Player Fancied To Hit Most Maximums

  3. PSL 2026: 'Pink Ball' Baffles Players In Opener; Fans Furious About VIP Double Standards

  4. IPL 2026: Five Talking Points Ahead Of New Indian Premier League Season

  5. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: South Indian Derby Prediction And Players To Watch Out For

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  4. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  5. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

Trending Stories

National News

  1. War In Mideast Spurs Muslims In Kashmir To Collect Donations For Iran

  2. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. Son Of BJP Councillor Detained In Major Sex Abuse Case Involving Dozens Of Minor Girls In Goa

  5. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon; Israel Plans For More Attacks On Iran

  2. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

  3. Trump Signature to Appear on US Currency

  4. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  5. Smithsonian to Return Stolen Temple Idols to India

Latest Stories

  1. The End of Oak Street Teaser Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor Lead Mysterious Sci-Fi Drama

  2. New Breaking Bad Project Releasing In 2026 With Dean Norris Returning, But It’s Not What You Expect

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon; Israel Plans For More Attacks On Iran

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 670 Crore Mark In India

  5. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  6. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  7. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  8. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’