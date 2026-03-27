Is Former President Hassan Rouhani Trump’s Most Pragmatic Bet For Regime Change?

The pragmatic President

Rouhani won the elections and became President in June 2013 with more than 50 per cent of the vote, positioning himself as a pragmatic leader seeking greater engagement with the international community. His presidency was defined largely by negotiations that produced the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, reached with world powers including the United States under Barack Obama. Rouhani was re-elected in 2017, but his later years in office were dominated by tensions after the United States withdrew from the deal under Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions on Iran. His presidency ended in August 2021 when Ebrahim Raisi took office.