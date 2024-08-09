Middle East Tensions: US Warns Iran Of ‘Serious Risk’ If It Attacks Israel; Mediators Push Gaza Ceasefire

Mediators Push Gaza Ceasefire: Leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar jointly demanded Israel and Hamas return to stalled talks on the war in Gaza next week, saying on Thursday that “only the details” of carrying out a cease-fire and hostage release remain to be negotiated. “There is no further time to waste, nor excuses from any party for further delay,” they said in a joint statement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Thursday that it had accepted the invitation. There was no immediate response to the offer by Hamas.