Middle East Tensions: US Warns Iran Of ‘Serious Risk’ If It Attacks Israel; Mediators Push Gaza Ceasefire

The Middle East remains on high alert following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a senior military commander from the Lebanese group Hezbollah Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Mediators Push For Gaza Ceasefire | Photo: AP
The Middle East remains on high alert following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a senior military commander from the Lebanese group Hezbollah Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

The US has reportedly warned Iran that a retaliatory attack on Israel for the recent killing of Hamas leader would pose a ‘serious risk’ for Iran’s economy and government

Meanwhile, Gaza faces a severe humanitarian crisis with Israeli restrictions on aid and ongoing fighting limiting access to crucial medical, food and other supplies. The Health Ministry in Gaza says the death toll in the territory is nearing 40,000.

Middle East Tensions | Latest News

  • Mediators Push Gaza Ceasefire: Leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar jointly demanded Israel and Hamas return to stalled talks on the war in Gaza next week, saying on Thursday that “only the details” of carrying out a cease-fire and hostage release remain to be negotiated. “There is no further time to waste, nor excuses from any party for further delay,” they said in a joint statement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Thursday that it had accepted the invitation. There was no immediate response to the offer by Hamas.

  • US Warns Iran: The US has reportedly warned Iran that a retaliatory attack on Israel for the recent killing of a senior Hamas leader in Tehran would pose a "serious risk" for Iran’s economy and government and likely escalate the months-long was in Gaza. A US official told The Wall Street Journal the US has communicated to Iran that the risk of a major escalation is "extremely high" if it carries out a retaliatory attack. 

  • Italy’s Meloni Urges Iran’s president to push for a de-escalation: Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni talked with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone on Thursday, stressing “the need to avoid an expansion of the ongoing conflict in Gaza” and de-escalate the Israeli-Lebanon border exchanges. Meloni also urged the Iranian leader to intensify efforts to prevent “a further escalation and to reopen the path of dialogue.”

  • Israeli Airstrike Injures 4 Syrian Soldiers: Four Syrian army soldiers were injured in an Israeli airstrike Thursday, Syrian state media reported. Syrian state news agency SANA, citing an unnamed military source, said strikes targeted “a number of military points in the central region.”

  • Israeli Strikes On 2 Gaza Schools Serving As Shelters Kill At Least 16 People: The Palestinian emergency response agency says Israeli airstrikes on two schools functioning as shelters in Gaza City have killed at least a dozen people, the latest in a string of attacks on Gaza schools that Israel says provide cover to Hamas fighters.

  • Mass Evacuation Of Palestinians: The Israeli military has ordered another mass evacuation in large areas around Khan Younis in southern Gaza, saying its forces will soon operate there in response to Palestinian rocket fire. Israeli forces have repeatedly returned to heavily destroyed areas of Gaza where they had fought earlier battles against Hamas and other militants since the start of the 10-month-old war.

  • Detention Extended For 5 Israeli Soldiers Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Palestinian detainee: An Israeli military court Thursday extended the detention of five soldiers who allegedly sexually assaulted a Palestinian detainee in a detention facility. The military said there is “reasonable suspicion” that the soldiers committed the acts they are accused of and extended their detention until Sunday.

(With AP Inputs)

