Iran Faces ‘Mine Problem’ To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

Summary of this article
Iran is facing a challenge in reopening the strait of Hormuz due to several sea mines deployed
The mines, reportedly laid in last month after airstrikes by USA and Israel
Difficulties in locating mines, is hazardous for navigating the commercial ships.
Iran is facing a critical challenge in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as it is unable to locate several sea mines it had deployed last month after airstrikes by the US and Israel, the New York Times reported.
The mines, reportedly laid in a haphazard manner—with some drifting—have made navigation of commercial ships; hazardous.
The situation in the strait of Hormuz may complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts with the United States, especially as Washington has pressed Tehran to fully reopen this crucial oil transit route. The strait, which carries nearly a fifth of global energy supplies, remains partially disrupted despite a ceasefire.
Iran has warned vessels of potential mine threats while allowing limited passage, in some cases linked to conditions such as toll payments. The unresolved risks in the waterway continue to unsettle global shipping and energy markets, even as negotiations to stabilise the region move forward.