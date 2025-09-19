Indian software professional Mohammed Nizamuddin shot dead by Santa Clara police after a reported roommate dispute.
Family alleges racial discrimination and requests intervention from India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
Joint investigation by Santa Clara Police and District Attorney’s Office is ongoing; repatriation of body pending.
A 32-year-old Indian software professional, Mohammed Nizamuddin, from Mahabubnagar in Telangana, was shot dead by police in Santa Clara, California, after an alleged altercation with his roommate on 3 September.
According to a statement by the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD), officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing incident inside a residence at approximately 6:08 am local time. The caller stated that a victim had been stabbed by another resident. Upon arrival, officers encountered Nizamuddin, who was reportedly holding a knife and threatening further violence. The situation led to an officer-involved shooting, in which Nizamuddin was shot and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The stabbed roommate was transported to hospital and is receiving treatment. Police confirmed that the officer involved was not injured and two knives were recovered from the scene.
Police Chief Cory Morgan said, “Based on our preliminary investigation, we believe the officer's actions prevented further harm and clearly saved at least one life.”
Nizamuddin had moved to the United States in 2016 to pursue higher studies in Florida, completing a Master’s in Computer Science, and later relocated to Santa Clara for work. He was employed as a software professional and lived in shared accommodation.
His family has expressed doubts about the circumstances of his death, alleging racial discrimination and seeking a detailed investigation. Nizamuddin had reportedly previously raised complaints of racial harassment, wage fraud, wrongful termination, and other alleged mistreatment at his workplace.
A LinkedIn post by him reportedly stated: “I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage-fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice… Enough is enough, white supremacy/racist white American mentality has to end.”
The family has requested assistance from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate repatriation of Nizamuddin’s body, which is currently held at a local hospital. Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who met Nizamuddin’s father, has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urging the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., and the Consulate General in San Francisco to provide a detailed report on the case and support the family with formalities.
According to sources, Nizamuddin’s father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, said, “I tried calling my son several times, but his phone was switched off. Only later did we learn he had been killed. We just want to bring him home and give him a proper burial.”
The SCPD and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office have confirmed a joint investigation into the incident, which remains active and ongoing. Updates are expected as the inquiry progresses.
(With inputs from NDTV and Economic Times)