According to a statement by the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD), officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing incident inside a residence at approximately 6:08 am local time. The caller stated that a victim had been stabbed by another resident. Upon arrival, officers encountered Nizamuddin, who was reportedly holding a knife and threatening further violence. The situation led to an officer-involved shooting, in which Nizamuddin was shot and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The stabbed roommate was transported to hospital and is receiving treatment. Police confirmed that the officer involved was not injured and two knives were recovered from the scene.