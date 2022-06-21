Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Imran Khan Facing Assassination Threat From Terrorists: Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department

Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department has warned that the terrorists have sought assistance of an assassin from Afghanistan to assassinate the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan Facing Assassination Threat From Terrorists: Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo) Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 5:33 pm

Terrorists are planning to assassinate Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan and they have sought assistance from an assassin in Afghanistan to target him, the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wing has warned, according to a media report on Tuesday.

The CTD has directed all concerned agencies to take all possible measures for the security of the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman in the wake of the threat alert, Urdu language newspaper 'Jang' reported.

It said that the threat alert issued by CTD's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wing stated that "terrorists are planning to assassinate Imran Khan, for which they have sought assistance from an assassin in Afghanistan".

The paper said that the text of the threat alert has been shared with various forums, according to which an Afghan assassin has been given the responsibility to target Khan. 

Related stories

Terrorists Planning To Assassinate Imran Khan, Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department Warns

Imran Khan Demands Probe Into Death Of Key Figure In Money Laundering Case Against Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan Condemns Comments Against Prophet, Urges Pakistan Govt To Cut Ties With India

Citing a senior police official, the paper said that the CTD issued the alert on June 18. However, there were orders to keep the threat a secret and prevent it from being leaked on social media, he said.

PTI leaders have recently expressed concerns about the threat to Khan's life and have claimed that a target killer has been hired to assassinate him.

On Saturday, PTI leader Fayyaz Chohan said that “some people” have tasked a terrorist with assassinating Khan.

"I have details that some people have ordered a terrorist named 'Cochi' in Afghanistan to assassinate PTI Chairman Imran Khan,” the former provincial minister said in a tweet.

Khan, who was ousted from power in April through a no-trust vote, has been claiming that the no-trust motion against him was the result of a “foreign conspiracy” because his independent foreign policy and funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from power. He has named the US as the country behind the conspiracy, a charge denied by Washington.

Last month, Khan claimed that there was a threat to his life, following which he recorded a video of the characters behind the "conspiracy" against his government, and if something happens to him, it will be released.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the Interior Ministry last month to provide foolproof security to Khan at his home in Islamabad and during political rallies. 

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in December 2007 in a gun and grenade attack while campaigning for upcoming parliamentary elections in Rawalpindi. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

International Pakistan Counter-terrorism Department Imran Khan Former Pak PM Assasination Afghanistan Assassin Terrorists Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Shehbaz Sharif Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Agnipath Applicants Expected To Give Undertaking They Didn't Participate In Protests, Arson

Agnipath Applicants Expected To Give Undertaking They Didn't Participate In Protests, Arson