The season's first hurricane - Hurricane Beryl - has sounded alarms across the Caribbean. Beryl, which started out as a tropical depression turned into the 2024's first Artlantic hurricane and by Monday, is expected to advance into a Category 4 storm as it nears the Caribbean countries.
As the storm continues to gain momentum, Caribbean countries were warned on Friday of possible heavy rains and asked to take precautionary measures.
Hurricane Beryl Sounds Alarms
As per USA Today, Beryl is moving through the Caribbean Islands. s St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, a hurricane watch has been set up. By Monday, Beryl is expected to reach Puerto Rico and bring heavy rainfall to the region.
Amid all the alerts and advisories, a flood alert has also been issued for Barbados and Winwards Island as Beryl is expected to bring extremely heavy rainfall to the countries.
Meanwhile, Martinique, Tobago and Dominica, the National Hurricane Centre has stated that tropical storm warnings and watches have been issued.
Hurricane Beryl Path
As per the NHC, Hurricane Beryl is expected to advance into a category four storm by Monday. As per the US centre, a category four storm has sustained winds of at least 130 miles per hour (209 kilometers per hour).
Beryl, which is already a Category one storm. As of Saturday night, Hurricane Beryl was located around 595 miles southeast of Barbados and is moving West.
As per NHC, the centre of the hurricane is s expected to move across the Windward Islands — which includes Grenada, Martinique, Saint Lucia, Dominica and St. Vincent — by late Sunday night or early Monday and is expected to bring "life threatening winds".