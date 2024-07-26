International

Heavy Rain In Northern Japan Triggers Floods, Landslides, Forcing Hundreds To Take Shelter

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued emergency warnings of heavy rain for several municipalities in the Yamagata and Akita prefecture, where warm and humid air was flowing.

Japan rains landslides
A police vehicle is seen overturned following a heavy rain in Shinjo, Yamagata prefecture, northern Japan Friday, July 26, 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Heavy rain hit northern Japan Thursday, triggering floods and landslides, disrupting transportation systems and forcing hundreds of residents to take shelter at safer grounds.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued emergency warnings of heavy rain for several municipalities in the Yamagata and Akita prefecture, where warm and humid air was flowing.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged the affected area's residents to “put safety first” and pay close attention to the latest information from the authorities.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, one person went missing in Yuzawa city — in the Akita prefecture — after being hit by a landslide at a road construction site.

Rescue workers in the city evacuated 11 people from the flooded area with the help of a boat.

In the neighboring Yamagata prefecture, more than 10 centimeters (4 inches) of rain fell in the hardest-hit Yuza and Sakata towns within an hour earlier Thursday.

Thousands of residents in the area were advised to take shelter at higher and safer grounds, but it was not immediately known how many people took that advice.

Yamagata Shinkansen bullet train services were partially suspended on Thursday, according to East Japan Railway Company.

The agency predicted up to 20 centimeters (8 inches) of more rainfall in the region through Friday evening, urging residents to remain cautious.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Veteran Jonny Bairstow Sets Sights On Swift Test Return
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Injured Thushara Ruled Out Of T20Is, Madushanka Named As Replacement
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Captain Stokes Backs Electric Wood To Break 100mph
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Confident Opportunities Will Come Fast Bowlers' Way
  5. Samit Dravid: Former India Head Coach's Son Bags Mysuru Warriors Deal In Karnataka's Domestic T20 Tournament
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
  2. USA 3-0 Zambia: Emma Hayes' United States Off To Flying Start At Paris Olympics
  3. English Premier League: Slot Keen To Work With Current Liverpool Squad Amid Transfer Concerns
  4. Bundesliga: Sesko Opts For Leipzig Stay Over Arsenal, Manchester United Move
  5. Indian Super League: Jamshedpur FC Sign Spanish Striker Javi Hernandez
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  3. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bravehearts; Tunnel Project To Be Inaugurated Today
  2. Weather News LIVE: Schools Open In Mumbai Today, Closed In Pune Amid Heavy Rains; Busy Roads Of Delhi Waterlogged
  3. Jaishankar-Wang Meeting: Talks On 'Full Respect' For LAC, Disengagement At India-China Border | Details
  4. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  5. 25 Years Of Valour: Honouring The Soldiers Of The Kargil War
Entertainment News
  1. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  2. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
  3. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
US News
  1. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  2. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  3. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  4. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  5. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
World News
  1. Heavy Rain In Northern Japan Triggers Floods, Landslides, Forcing Hundreds To Take Shelter
  2. Brazil Apologizes For Post-WWII Persecution Of Japanese Immigrants
  3. 'Disgusting': White House Describes Sexist, Racist Attacks On Kamala Harris '
  4. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  5. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw