Northern Districts Vs Canterbury Kings Live Streaming, Super Smash 2025-26 Final: ND Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Canterbury Kings face table toppers Northern Districts in Super Smash T20 final
Kings defeated Auckland Aces in the only play-off match yesterday
Northern Districts won the toss and chose to bowl first; Check playing XIs
It is time for the Grand finale of New Zealand's premier domestic T20 competition - the Burger King Super Smash for the 2025-26 season with this edition's two best teams, Northern Brave and Canterbury Kings locking horns against each other in the title decider.
The match is taking place at the scenic Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
The Kings confirmed their finale berth yesterday with a convincing and one-sided victory against Auckland in the only play-off match.
After restricting Auckland to a low total of 106 in 18.4 overs, Canterbury chased down the target very easily within 10.3 overs. Kings' fast bowler Fraser Sheat was adjudged as man of the match for his exceptional figures of 3/13 off 3.4 overs.
In response, opening batter Chad Bowes scored a half-century and number 3 batter Henry Nicholls amassed 34 off 28 to seal the victory.
In the finale, they will be facing a dangerous Northern District side which finished on top of the league standings with 28 points.
Northern District Vs Canterbury Kinds, Super Smash 2025-26 Final: Toss Update
Northern District won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Northern District Vs Canterbury Kinds, Super Smash 2025-26 Final: Playing XIs
Canterbury: Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie (C), Mitchell Hay (WK), Leo Carter, LLB Harper, Sean Davey, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae
Northern Districts: Brett Hampton, Katene D Clarke, Joe Carter, Robert ODonnell (C), Xavier Bell, Ben Pomare (WK), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle, Henry Cooper, Zak Gibson
Northern District Vs Canterbury Kinds, Super Smash 2025-26 Final: Live Streaming
The Super Smash 2025-26 final can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.