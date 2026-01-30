Auckland Vs Canterbury LIVE Streaming, Super Smash 2025-26: AKL Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Auckland Aces take on Canterbury Kings in the Eliminator match at the Super Smash 2025-26
Aces will bat first in the Eliminator
Match to be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Auckland Aces finished second on points table after league stages and take on Canterbury Kings in the Eliminator Match at the Super Smash 2025-26 on Friday, January 30, 2026.
The top run scorer for Auckland Aces in the Super Smash 2025-26 is Bevon Jacobs with 361 runs to his name.
As for the Canterbury Kings, they finished in the third position on points table after league stages and they will now play in the Eliminator Match against Auckland Aces.
Auckland Vs Canterbury, Super Smash 2026 Eliminator: Toss
Auckland opt to bat first.
Auckland Vs Canterbury, Super Smash 2026 Eliminator: Playing XIs
Canterbury (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie(c), Mitchell Hay(w), Leo Carter, LLB Harper, Sean Davey, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae
Auckland (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Dale Phillips(w), Adam Jones, Lachlan Stackpole, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia(c), Siddhesh Dixit, Adithya Ashok, Angus Olliver, Harjot Johal, Rohit Gulati
Auckland Vs Canterbury, Super Smash 2026 Eliminator: Live Streaming
One can catch the Auckland vs Canterbury, Super Smash 2026 Eliminator match on the FanCode app and website.