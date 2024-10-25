International

Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions

While US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be present for the Doha talks, Israel has decided to send the chief of Mossad for the negotiations.

middle east tensions israel gaza lebanon
Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Photo: AP
info_icon

Ceasefire talks to halt the war in Gaza are being held once again. After all efforts to stop the year-long war failed, leaders of the mediator countries - the United States, Qatar and Egypt are set to meet Israeli and Hamas representatives to try and bring an end to the war.

Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates

Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Truce Talks To Resume

Palestinian militant group Hamas has stated that it is ready to stop fighting if a truce is reached with Israel. A senior Hamas official told news agency AFP that the group has discussed the "ideas and proposals" with Egypt regarding a truce in Gaza.

"Hamas has expressed readiness to stop the fighting, but Israel must commit to a ceasefire, withdraw from the Gaza Strip, allow the return of displaced people, agree to a serious prisoner exchange deal and allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza," the official told AFP.

As mediator countries try to bring an end to the war, Israel has sent the chief of its spy agency Mossad as the representative.

The Gaza ceasefire talks will resume in Doha, Qatar with representatives from both Hamas and Israel, as well as the mediator countries.

Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon

Israeli airstrike on journalist compound kills 3 TV staffers, state news says

As Israel continues to strike Lebanon, an Israeli airstrike hit a compound housing journalists in southeast Lebanon and killed three media staffers

Beirut-based pan-Arab Al-Mayadeen TV said two of its staffers were among the journalists killed early Friday and Al-Manar TV of Lebanon's Hezbollah group said its camera operator Wissam Qassim was killed in the airstrike

Gaza Bombardment Continues

With ceasefire talks on the table once again, Israel has continued to bombardment the Gaza Strip. The latest strikes and bombardment in Gaza has killed at least 23 people in Khan Younis.

Furthermore, Israeli forces also bombed Kamal Adwan Hospital, which has killed several number of children.

Iran Preparing For War

Amid the tensions between Iran and Israel, Tehran has stated that it does not wish to engage in a conflict. However, the Iranian government maintains that despite not wanting conflict, it is preparing for a war with Israel.

"Iran has ordered the armed forces to be prepared for war but also to try to avoid it,” said a report in the New York Times, citing four anonymous Iranian officials, including two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

