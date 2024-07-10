International

Gaza War: 29 Dead After Israeli Air Strikes Target Fourth School In 4 Days; UNSC Calls Emergency Meeting

The Israeli military has stated that it is checking the reports of striking a school, it has confirmed that it carried out three strikes since Saturday on Gaza schools being used as shelters.

As the war in Gaza rages on, an Israel air strike has reportedly killed 29 Palestinians sheltering outside a school in Khan Younis. This strike would mark the fourth school strike Israel has carried out in the past four days.

As per an AFP report, the air strike hit the entrance to Al-Awda school in Abasan in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. The victims and injured were rushed to Nasser hospital.

As per sources at the Gaza hospital, 29 people have been killed and dozens are wounded. Videos of the attack have also surfaced on social media.

On Saturday, Israeli air strikes hit a UN-run school which was sheltering thousands of Palestinians at the Nuseirat refugee camp.

As released by Al Jazeera, the actual moment the Israeli strikes hit al-Awda School was captured. The video shows displaced families playing football while other receive emergency care.

UNSC Calls For Emergency Meet

An emergency session of the United Nations Security Council has also been called as the situation in Gaza and Ukraine deteriorates.

The meeting was called after Russia launched a missile barrage across five Ukrainian cities, killing 37. The strikes also hit Ukraine's largest children hospital, killing and injuries dozens, majorly children.

Israel's latest strike on another Gaza schools comes after the UNSC called for an emergency session.

The Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, 2023 after the Palestinian militant group launched a terror attack in southern Israel, killing 1,140 people and taking around 250 hostage.

In response to this attack, Israel launched a complete seige of the Gaza Strip and has vowed to eliminate Hamas. Israel's extensive bombardment and land, air and sea operations in Gaza have killed nearly 38,000 Palestinians, majority of which are believed to be women and children.

