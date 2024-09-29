International

France: Hundreds Rally In Paris For Abortion Rights Across The Globe

The protest, organized by civil society groups to mark International Safe Abortion Day, also called for greater and easier access to abortion in France, denouncing budget cuts, staff reductions and the closure of abortion centers and maternity wards.

france abortion rights protest
Hundreds Rally In Paris For Abortion Rights Across The Globe | Photo: AP
info_icon

Hundreds of people came out in Paris on Saturday, marching in support of the right to abortion for women across the world, just six months after France became the first country to guarantee in its constitution a woman's right to voluntarily terminate a pregnancy.

The protest, organized by civil society groups to mark International Safe Abortion Day, also called for greater and easier access to abortion in France, denouncing budget cuts, staff reductions and the closure of abortion centers and maternity wards, which organizers say all contribute to penalizing women.

Sarah Durocher, president of France's not-for-profit family planning services, said French women sometimes have to travel to another region to access the medical services needed to abort, denouncing the “obstacle course” they sometimes face.

Thibault Thomas, 28, said the ongoing trial of a man who has confessed to drugging his wife so that dozens of men could rape her while she was unconscious, was one of the reasons that motivated him to attend the protest on Saturday.

“There's a mood in France, a particular context with the Mazan trial,” he said, referring to the name of the small Provence town where the couple had bought their retirement home, and where the repeated rapes occurred.

“This sweeps away all the excuses, or all the mitigating circumstances that we thought could have existed before,” Thomas said. “In fact it is something broader, generalized.”

Earlier this year, France became the only country to explicitly guarantee a woman's right to voluntarily terminate a pregnancy, when lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a bill to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution.

Abortion in France has been legal since 1975 and enjoys wide support across most of the political spectrum.

Enshrining the right in the Constitution sought to prevent the kind of rollback seen in the United States in recent years.

Still, many in the protest Saturday said the right to abort could never be taken for granted, especially at a time when far-right nationalist parties are gaining influence, in France and other European countries.

“Every time the far right comes to power, sexual and reproductive rights are threatened. I don't see why there would be a French exception,” said Durocher, stressing that every nine minutes, a woman dies somewhere in the world for not having been able to access safe abortion.. “So obviously these rights are threatened.”

Also in the march on Saturday was a small organization representing Colombian women in Paris, carrying a large purple banner with a feminist sign.

“In France, fortunately, it is enshrined in the constitution. But we know that when we exert pressure in France or in Latin America, we also help all women to say, We are not alone,'" said 49 year-old Talula Rodríguez. "We're all going to fight for rights, rights over our bodies. It's our choices.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Groundstaff Working Hard To Clear The Way For Play, 10AM Inspection Ahead
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Hosts On The Verge Of Historic Series Win
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Check Today's Kanpur Weather Forecast
  4. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs SA Cricket Match
  5. Namibia Vs United Arab Emirates, T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NAM Vs UAE
Football News
  1. Vincent Kompany Hopes Harry Kane Injury Against Bayer Leverkusen Is 'Nothing Serious'
  2. Wolves Vs Liverpool, Premier League: Arne Slot Downplays Title Talk After 2-1 Win
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Thiago Motta Defends Juventus Talisman Dusan Vlahovic After Genoa Brace
  4. Xabi Alonso Hails Bayer Leverkusen Rearguard After Stubborn Bayern Munich Display
  5. Brendan Rodgers Salutes Celtic's 'Champions League Mentality' In St. Johnstone Rout
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  2. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  5. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Lifts Blanket Ban On Export Of Non-Basmati White Rice
  2. 'Karma' Swipe At Pakistan, UN Reform And More: EAM Jaishankar's Address At 79th UNGA | Highlights
  3. Tamil Nadu Cabinet Rejig: Udhayanidhi To Swear In As Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji To Return To Council Of Ministers | Details
  4. J&K Twin Encounters: Police Constable Killed In Kathua; 2 Militants Eliminated, Officers Injured In Kulgam
  5. Haryana Polls: Congress Promises 'Martyr' Status For Deceased Protesting Farmers, Jobs, Legal MSP In Its Manifesto
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS debate
  2. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  4. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
World News
  1. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS debate
  2. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Israeli Military Says 'World A Better Place' After Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Leader Nasrallah
  3. After Nasrallah's Death, Who Will Be Hezbollah's Next Leader?
  4. Hassan Nasrallah's killing another Israeli blow to Iran, but war not yet an inevitability
  5. Van Gogh’s 'Sunflowers' Paintings Vandalised Again By Climate Activists, Revisiting 2022 Protest Incident
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Top Man Nasrallah Killed, Daughter Also Reported Dead In Israeli Strikes
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series