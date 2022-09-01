Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

EU Regulator Clears Tweaked Versions Of Covid Vaccines

The European Medicines Agency has recommended the authorization of two coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc., tweaked to include protection against an early version of the omicron variant.

Representational Image Od Covid Vaccine
Representational Image Od Covid Vaccine

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 7:02 pm

The European Medicines Agency has recommended the authorization of two coronavirus vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc., tweaked to include protection against an early version of the omicron variant.

In a statement on Thursday, the EU drug regulator said the two messenger RNA boosters offered protection both against the original version of COVID-19 and the omicron subvariant BA.1, which has since been overtaken globally by later omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

Nearly 80 percent of coronavirus cases worldwide are now being caused by omicron BA.5, according to the World Health Organisation.

The decision comes a day after the US drug regulator cleared updated versions of COVID-19 vaccines incorporating protection against the later subvariants, after telling pharmaceuticals in June that any updated boosters must target the most recent versions of omicron.

The European Medicines Agency said adapted vaccines are expected “to help maintain optimal protection against COVID-19 as the virus evolves.”

Scientists hope the new boosters will trigger a strong response from the immune system to prevent not just serious illness but perhaps milder infections also - much like the original vaccines did earlier in the pandemic, before super-contagious mutants emerged.

It's unclear how well the updated boosters will work since experts are still gathering data.

But there's evidence that they are safe, so waiting for more study on their effectiveness would risk another mutation appearing before people are immunized.

Related stories

18.08 Lakh People Given Covid Vaccine Jabs During Mega Drive In Tamil Nadu

Around 216.26 Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Hints Next Project To Be Movie On ICMR COVID Vaccine Achievement

Last month, British authorities cleared an updated version of the Moderna booster that included protection against omicron subvariant BA.1, saying the shots would be offered to people 50 and over beginning in September.

Globally, coronavirus cases and deaths have been dropping for weeks, but scientists expect a surge of hospitalizations and deaths with the coming onset of winter in the northern hemisphere.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

International COVID-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Fatality Tweaked Versions Of Covid Vaccines EU Regulator
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?