Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

England: Police Appeals For Calm Following 'Serious Disorder' In Leicester After India-Pakistan Match

Police said that 27 people were arrested by Friday and two people remain in custody following the tensions on Saturday night for violent disorder and possessing a bladed article.

Representative photo of Leicester City Police
Representative photo of Leicester City Police Twitter/Leicester City Police

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 5:33 pm

The British authorities are appealing for calm after clashes following an India-Pakistan match last month grew into "serious disorder" on Saturday.

"Serious disorder" was reported in England's Leicester city on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, with the spark believed to be a protest march on the weekend. Footage showed police attempting to hold back two sets of crowds as objects such as glass bottles were thrown. Some people could be seen carrying sticks and batons in the footage.

The tensions grew from the clashes between fans following the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match last month. Pakistan had defeated India in the match.

"We have had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the east Leicester area of the city. We have got officers there, we are taking control of the situation, there are additional officers en route and dispersal powers, stop search powers, have been authorised. Please do not get involved. We are calling for calm," said Leicestershire Police temporary chief constable Rob Nixon.

The local police force said that its officers attended in large numbers as dispersal and stop and search powers were authorised in an effort at "restoring calm" to the area. A large number of people were searched and two men remain in custody – one on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and another on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

"Several incidents of violence and damage have been reported to the police and are being investigated. We are aware of a video circulating showing a man pulling down a flag outside a religious building on Melton Road, Leicester. This appears to have taken place while police officers were dealing with public disorder in the area. The incident will be investigated," said Leicestershire Police in a statement.

Posts on social media claimed that a Hindu temple was attacked, with visuals said to be showing a man pulling down a flag outside a temple. The Muslim community has also claimed that Hindus in the area also carried out marches and shouted slogans. 

"We are continuing to call for dialogue and calm with support from local community leaders. We will not tolerate violence or disorder in our city. A significant police operation will remain in the area in the coming days," the police said.

Police had imposed similar dispersal orders earlier this month after a few days of unrest believed to involve local Hindu and Muslim groups in the wake of India versus Pakistan match in Dubai on August 28.

On Friday, Chief Constable Nixon said there had been a total of 27 arrests as part of the "policing operation in the east Leicester area" and even issued a message of thanks to the community for continuing to work together to call for calm in the area.

"I don't think anyone saw the confrontation (on Saturday) as a likely outcome and police had been given reassurance things were calming down a lot. It's mostly young men in their late teens and early 20s and I have heard suggestions people have come in (to the city) from outside looking for an opportunity to have a set to. It's very worrying for people in the areas where this has happened," said Sir Peter Soulsby, Leicester city mayor.

Sanjiv Patel, who represents Hindu and Jain temples across Leicester, told the BBC that all groups have lived in harmony in the city over the years.

"But over the past few weeks, it is clear there are things that need to be discussed around the table to get out what people are unhappy about. Resorting to violence is not the way to deal with this. Across the Hindu and Jain community and with our Muslim brothers and sisters and leaders, we are consistently saying 'calm minds, calm heads'," he said.

Leicester East member of Parliament Claudia Webbe described Leicester as "one of the most diverse cities in the UK" and urged that "our unity is our strength". 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

International
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Covid: Delhi Records 89 Fresh Cases, One More Death

Chandigarh University: Woman Student Arrested For Leaking Video, Police Deny Claim Of Other Women Being Recorded

Chandigarh University: Woman Student Arrested For Leaking Video, Police Deny Claim Of Other Women Being Recorded