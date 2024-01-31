Demand For Maldives President To Apologise For Recent Remarks Targeting India

Gasuim Ibrahim, leader of the Jumhoori Party, has urged Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to formally apologise to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek "diplomatic reconciliation" to mend bilateral relations.
Gasuim’s demand referred to remarks by Muizzu – regarded as pro-China – earlier in the month referring to India as a bully without naming the country. Amid a diplomatic row with India that erupted after derogatory social media posts by three of his ministers against Prime Minister Modi, President Muizzu on his return home after a five-day high-profile state visit to China on January 13 said, “We may be small but this doesn't give them the license to bully us.”
Incidentally, the demand comes a day after the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), which holds a majority in the Maldivian Parliament, on Monday said it plans to submit a motion to impeach Muizzu. Muizzu, 45, defeated India-friendly incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the presidential runoff held in September last year.
Gasuim, while speaking with media after a meeting of the Jumhoori Party (JP), called on President Muizzu to formally apologise to India and Prime Minister Modi for the recent controversial remarks made during an interview, the Voice Of Maldives portal said.