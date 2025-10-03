Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

The theatre in Ontario province, Film.ca Cinemas, said the cases of violence were connected with the fact that it is screening South Asian films.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks
CCTV footage from the theatre Photo: X/@FilmCaCinemas
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A movie theatre in Canada’s Ontario province announced that it will halt the screening of Indian films after two violent attacks within a week.

  • The first incident occurred on September 25 when two suspects attempted to set fire to the theatre’s entrance using red gas cans.

  • The second incident occurred on Thursday (02/10/2025) when a single suspect fired multiple gunshots through the theatre's entrance doors.

A movie theatre in Canada’s Ontario province announced that it will halt the screening of Indian films after two violent attacks within a week. Films including Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara 1 and Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG have been stopped from being screened at the premises. 

The theatre in Canada's Oakville, Film.ca Cinemas, said the cases of violence were connected with the fact that it is screening South Asian films. The first incident occurred on September 25 when two suspects attempted to set fire to the theatre’s entrance using red gas cans. The fire was restricted to the exterior of the building and did not spread inside. 

Security footage showed two persons trying to set fire to the theatre’s entrance. No injuries were reported as the theatre was closed at the time.

The theatre also shared CCTV footage of the incident on social media, and said, "This is not the first time we’ve faced vandalism and threats tied to the screening of Indian films. While these repeated acts are troubling, they will never deter us from providing a safe and welcoming place for our community to enjoy cinema together."

Related Content
Related Content
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi - null
Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

BY PTI

The depictions of the suspect have been revealed by the police. One of the suspects in the first incident was reportedly white, whereas the man in the second incident was described as dark.  

The second incident occurred on Thursday (02/10/2025) when a single suspect fired multiple gunshots through the theatre's entrance doors. Halton Regional Police have confirmed that both incidents were targeted and are being actively investigated. 

Film.ca Cinemas CEO Jeff Knoll said in a video message, “The other day, somebody tried to burn the theatre down in a dispute with respect to us playing South Asian films. We want our community to feel safe. We didn’t miss a single show, and we remain committed to serving our audience.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Jurel And Jadeja Hit Fifties As IND Build Strong Position

  2. SA-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Begin Campaign Against SA-W In Guwahati

  3. IND Vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul Ends Home Century Drought, Surpasses Rohit’s Opening Record

  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Match Report, 1st T20I: Thrilling Sharjah Encounter Sees BAN Edge AFG By 4 Wickets

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

  2. No Dussehra At Baijnath—The Town Known As ‘Abode of Lord Shiva’

  3. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

  4. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  5. Gadkari, Fadnavis Join RSS Centenary Celebrations in Traditional Uniform

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

  4. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps