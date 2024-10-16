Calls For Trudeau's Resignation Grow; NDP's Jagmeet Singh Calls For Ban On RSS | Latest On India-Canada Row

“We need to work with the United States. There's similar scenarios that have played out in the United Kingdom. So, it's clear that we need to work with our allies to put pressure on India. But there's got to be accountability. The Indian government has to be held to account. The Modi government has to be held to account. We all need to be unified as Canadian leaders. All of us have to be united in denouncing Modi and making sure we protect Canadians and put their safety first and foremost,” said Singh.