Calls For Trudeau's Resignation Grow; NDP's Jagmeet Singh Calls For Ban On RSS | Latest On India-Canada Row

As the rift between Canada and India grows, pressure from Liberal Party MPs calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignations have also increased. The diplomatic ties between India and Canada have hit an all-time low as Ottawa continues to accuse New Delhi of playing a key role in the killing of Canadian Sikh and known Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
As we follow the ongoing escalating rift, it seems that the Trudeau government's call against India may just result in an early election for Canada.
India-Canada Row | Latest Developments
Five Eyes Allies Call On India To Cooperate With Investigation
As the row grows between India and Canada, the United States and other five eyes allies have claimed that New Delhi has not been cooperating with Ottawa on its investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
"When it comes to the Canadian matter, we have made clear that the allegations are extremely serious, and they need to be taken seriously. We wanted to see the government of India cooperate with Canada in its investigation. Obviously, they have not chosen that path," stated Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US State Department.
New Zealand has also spoken out on the allegations against India and stated that "if the allegations are proven true, it would be very concerning".
"At the same time, we do not comment on the details of ongoing criminal investigations, in New Zealand or abroad, other than to note that it is important that the rule of law and judicial processes be respected and followed," added Winston Peters, the foreign minister at Wellington.
Jagmeet Singh Calls For Ban On RSS, Action Against Indian Diplomat
Former Trudeau ally and New Democratic Leader Jagmeet Singh has called for an urgent ban on the activities of the RSS in Canada. The Canadian Sikh leader has also called for strict action against the concerned Indian diplomats.
“We demand that the Liberal government implement severe sanctions on Indian diplomats and banish the RSS, a violent, militant, terrorist organisation from India, which is a group that operates here in Canada and in other countries as well,” stated Singh, a day after the NDP leader was briefed about the ongoing rift between India and Canada.
Speaking to reporters, Singh added that Canada must work with its allies to put pressure on India.
“We need to work with the United States. There's similar scenarios that have played out in the United Kingdom. So, it's clear that we need to work with our allies to put pressure on India. But there's got to be accountability. The Indian government has to be held to account. The Modi government has to be held to account. We all need to be unified as Canadian leaders. All of us have to be united in denouncing Modi and making sure we protect Canadians and put their safety first and foremost,” said Singh.
Pressure Grows On Trudeau To Resign As Liberal Leader
It is no secret that Justin Trudeau's popularity has hit a new low. The Liberal leader has been under immense pressure due to the immigration, employment and housing crises. Adding the rift with India to the list, several Liberal MPs are now calling on the prime minister to step down from his role as others work towards is ouster.
Speaking to Canadian daily the Globe and Mail, sources from the Liberal parts have stated that after calls from New Brunswick MP Wayne Long, calls for Trudeau to resign have increased.
The Liberal Party has also been projected to lose, especially after the Jagmeet Singh-led NDP withdrew its support. Trudeau's party also lost the by-elections in Toronto and Montreal, which usually have a strong Liberal hold.
Speaking with CBC News, Sean Casey, the MP for Charlottetown also stated that he agrees with the message that its "time for Trudeau to go".
"People have had enough. They've tuned him out and they want him to go," he told the Canadian broadcaster.
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Canada After Bomb Threat
An Air India flight operating from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Canada after it received a bomb and terror threat allegedly linked to the Khalistan movement. As a precautionary measure, the flight landed at Iqaluit Airport.
At the airport, the Canadian Air Force cooperated and assessed the threat to the flight. The threat was later proved to be a hoax. As per the official statement from the Indian airline, the passengers were ferried on an Canadian Air Force plane to the original destination - Chicago, US.
This threat comes amid a recent trend of hoax bomb calls and terror statements issued to Indian airlines such as Air India, Indigo and others.
RCMP Commissioner Urges Sikh Community To 'Speak Out'
After laying out more allegations against India, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Mike Duheme has called on the Sikh Community in Canada to "speak out".
In an interview with Radio Canada, the RCMP Commissioner said that "if people come forward, we can help them and I ask them to come forward if they can."
"People come to Canada to feel safe, and our job as law enforcement is to make sure that they're in an environment that is safe to live," Duheme added.