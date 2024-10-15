Ten Indian Flights Receive Bomb Threats In 48Hrs, Aviation Security On High Alert | Details

Among them, Air India Flight AI 119, scheduled to fly to New York's JFK Airport, made an emergency landing in New Delhi. Similarly, IndiGo Flight 6E 98, traveling from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to Lucknow, made an emergency landing in Jaipur after receiving a bomb threat. “We are cognizant of a situation involving flight 6E 98 from Dammam to Lucknow. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.