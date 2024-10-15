Ten Indian Flights Receive Bomb Threats In 48Hrs, Aviation Security On High Alert | Details

Aviation authorities are on high alert after multiple flights received bomb threats since Monday. Ten flights operating in and out of India received bomb threats within less than 48 hours.
On Tuesday, seven flights, including one destined for the United States, were targeted by bomb threats issued via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The series of threats prompted emergency responses from airlines and security agencies including immediate counter-terrorism drills at various airports. A similar incident had happened just a day prior when three international flights from Mumbai also received bomb threats that were later deemed hoaxes.
Three flights received bomb threats on Monday
The recent wave of threats began on Monday when two IndiGo flights and an Air India flights received bomb threats, which were later identified as hoaxes.
Among them, Air India Flight AI 119, scheduled to fly to New York's JFK Airport, made an emergency landing in New Delhi. Similarly, IndiGo Flight 6E 98, traveling from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to Lucknow, made an emergency landing in Jaipur after receiving a bomb threat. “We are cognizant of a situation involving flight 6E 98 from Dammam to Lucknow. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.
Seven more flights receive threats on Tuesday
Tensions escalated on Tuesday when seven flights more were targeted by alarming messages posted from an unverified handle on X. An Air India Flight AI 127, which was en route from Delhi to Chicago received a bomb threat on Tuesday. The aircraft was diverted to Iqaluit Airport in Canada as a precaution after the flight became the subject of a security threat.
Air India confirmed that both passengers and the aircraft were being re-screened according to established security protocols.
“The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume,” an Air India spokesperson said.
The flights impacted by the threats were:
Air India Express IX765: Jaipur to Bengaluru via Ayodhya
SpiceJet SG116: Darbhanga to Mumbai
Akasa Air QP1373: Bagdogra to Bengaluru
Air India AI127: Delhi to Chicago
IndiGo 6E 98: Dammam (Saudi Arabia) to Lucknow
Alliance Air 9I 650: Amritsar-Dehradun-Delhi
Air India Express IX684: Madurai to Singapore
The SpiceJet flight from Darbhanga to Mumbai was directed to an isolation bay upon landing, and all passengers were safely disembarked. “All passengers disembarked normally and security agencies were immediately notified,” a SpiceJet spokesperson informed.
Airline officials pointed out that hoax threats significantly impact operations and finances, yet they have no choice but to treat each threat with utmost seriousness.
BCAS is investigating the matter
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has initiated an investigation and has engaged Indian cyber-security agencies to trace the origin of these threats. The X handle responsible for the threats has since been suspended after BCAS communicated with cyber-security agencies.
As of now, the threats have not led to any confirmed explosives on board any aircraft. However, authorities remain vigilant, conducting thorough security checks and drills to maintain safety within the aviation sector.