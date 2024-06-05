Canada Vs Foreign Interference: New Report Report Claims China, India 'Most Active Perpetrators'

As Canada's battle with foreign interference continues, a new report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians has claimed that several Canadian MPs wittingly allowed interference from countries such as China, India, Russia and more.
As per the latest report issued by the intelligence watchdog, some Parliamentarians knowingly helped foreign governments to meddle in Canadian politics. As per this NSICOP report, certain elected officials "began wittingly assisting foreign state actors soon after their election."
A public report from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service also suggested a similar instance where a former MP had maintained a relationship with a foreign intelligence office. The MP then sought to arrange meetings and provided the officer with information.
The NSICOP report further added that it is believed that China has a "quid pro quo" situation with certain MPs who engage with the Communist Part in exchange for "Beijing mobilising its vast networks in their favour."
Canada has been taking action against foreign interference since late last year. The North American country has alleged that several countries such as China, Russia, Iran, India and Pakistan have interfered in matters of national importance and its elections in 2019 and 2021.
In the latest report from NSICOP, India and China have been named as the "most active perpetrators". In the 92-page report, several examples of China and India's alleged interference have been made.
In the case of India, the interference has been linked to the rise of the Khalistani movement in Canada. The report also includes “how Indian officials developed and built a network of contacts through whom India conducts interference activities".
Furthermore, the report also hits out at a Trudeau administration for failing to "implement an effective response" since 2018. As per this report, Trudeau's administration had gathered plenty of intelligence regarding meddling but never took it seriously.
A detailed comment from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not been made. However, while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Liberal leader added that Canada is taking the matter of foreign interference "very seriously".