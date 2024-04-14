Canada: 24-Year-Old Indian Student Shot Dead In South Vancouver; Investigation Underway

An Indian student, Chirag Antil, was shot dead in Canada's South Vancouver on April 12 inside a vehicle.24-year-old student from India was
The Vancouver Police said that they were informed about multiple gunshots in the East 55th avenue and Main Street in the night of April 12 and they found the 24-year-old Antil dead inside a car.
The Vancouver Police reportedly stated, "Officers were called to East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 pm on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gunshots. Chirag Antil, 24, was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing."
Romit, the brother of Chirag Antil, informed the media that he spoke to Antil that morning and he sounded 'happy'.
He also said that Antil went out in his Audi later and was fatally shot during this outing.
Romit Antil speaking to CityNews stated, "My brother and I had a great relationship. We used to talk every day, day and night. I spoke to him last before the accident happened. He was kind of happy, he never had any issues or fights with anyone, ever. He was an extremely polite person."
Varun Choudhary, the chief of the National Students' Union of India's Congress students' wing, posted on X, asking the Ministry of External Affairs for help for the student's family.
"Urgent attention regarding the murder of Chirag Antil, an Indian student in Vancouver, Canada. We urge the Ministry of External Affairs to closely monitor the progress of the investigation and ensure that justice is swiftly served," Choudhary wrote.
Chirag Antil went to Vancouver in September 2022 where he completed his MBA at University Canada West and had recently obtained his work permit.