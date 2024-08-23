International

Bangladesh Interim Govt Revokes Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's Diplomatic Passport

President Mohammed Shahabuddin in August dissolved the 12th Parliament after Hasina, 76, fled the country. Currently, an interim government led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus is running the country.

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh’s interim government has revoked ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's diplomatic passport along with all members of the former Cabinet, over two weeks after she resigned and fled to India following a student-led uprising against her government.

A statement by the Security Services Division of the Home Affairs Ministry on Thursday said diplomatic passports received by the former prime minister, ex-PM’s advisors, ex-cabinet members and all members of the recently dissolved Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) and their spouses would be revoked immediately, the official BSS news agency reported.

Diplomatic passports of the officials would also be revoked immediately upon termination of their tenure or appointment, it said.

The release said ordinary passports may be issued in their favour based on the reports of at least two investigating agencies, it added.

Hasina fled to India after being forced to resign in the face of a student-led mass uprising on August 5.

According to the Indian visa policy, Bangladeshi citizens holding diplomatic or official passports are eligible for visa-free entry and a stay of up to 45 days, The Daily Star newspaper said.

