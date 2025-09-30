Afghanistan Cut Off From Outside World After Nationwide Telecom Shutdown

Afghanistan witnessed a nationwide shutdown of internet and telecom services late Sunday, cutting off global communication.
The suspension was ordered by the Taliban leadership through the telecom regulator and Ministry of Telecommunications.
Public and international backlash may pressure authorities to reconsider the blackout.
Late Sunday night, Afghanistan experienced a dramatic nationwide blackout of all telecommunications and internet services, leaving the country disconnected from global networks.
Authorities ordered a complete suspension of fibre-optic internet and mobile services—from providers such as Roshan, Etisalat, Afghan Wireless, and Afghan Telecom—effectively severing voice and data communication nationwide.
The directive reportedly came from the Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) and the Ministry of Telecommunications, under orders from Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
Officials acknowledge internal tension between telecom regulators and Taliban leadership, and some hope backlash from the public and international community may compel reconsideration.