India Sends Fresh Aid To Quake-Hit Afghanistan Via Chabahar

India sent three container loads of humanitarian aid to Kabul via the Chabahar port to assist Afghanistan following a devastating earthquake last month.
The relief materials include food supplies, water purifiers, blankets, tents, and medical goods, addressing the needs of over 2,200 people killed in the quake.
This marks the third batch of aid, reflecting India's ongoing support for Afghanistan's recovery efforts.
India dispatched a fresh consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which was devastated by a significant earthquake last month. The relief materials, consisting of three container loads, arrived in Kabul via the Chabahar port and were handed over to Afghan authorities. This assistance, confirmed marks the third batch of aid sent to support the affected population.
According to PTI, the consignment includes essential items such as food supplies, water purifiers, protein powder, tin sheets, sleeping bags, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generator sets, family tents, blankets, essential medicines, and other medical goods. This effort underscores India's continued commitment to providing relief in the wake of the earthquake, which claimed over 2,200 lives. The use of the Chabahar port, located in Iran, facilitated the delivery, highlighting an alternative route for aid amidst regional logistical challenges.
The Ministry of External Affairs announced the arrival of the aid, noting that it builds on previous shipments sent to address the ongoing needs of the earthquake-affected regions. As recovery efforts continue, this latest support aims to provide immediate relief and support long-term rebuilding efforts in Afghanistan.