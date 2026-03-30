Will The Ram Rath Enter Tamil Nadu, Kerala And West Bengal

Then, in our October 10, 2022 issue titled ‘The Many Ramayans’, we see how Ram is the most common name in India, of people and places—even occurring as prefixes and suffixes. In this issue, we dig through the numerous iterations of the Lord—from Shaivites in Kashmir to Ramnamis in Chhattisgarh, Ayodhya footsoldiers to the Ram Van Gaman tourism trail—to try and locate the unknowable and the infinite. Ashutosh Bharadwaj writes in this issue, “If Tulsidas made Ram a self-effacing family man and king to be worshipped, the Ayodhya movement lent him a political identity. Tulsidas’s Ram was a stoic and gentle being. L.K. Advani’s Ram is an electoral warrior.” The Ram Mandir consecration was not the first time BJP unfurled saffron flags everywhere, it was the watershed moment in 1990 when LK Advani embarked on a Rath Yatra that streets were lined with Saffron and orange hues. Ram had existed for centuries, RSS for nearly eight decades at the time, and demand for the temple was also a few decades old; but the Rath Yatra was, in many ways, the first tangible movement to unite everyone under the Saffron umbrella. It was also when violence, religion, and politics married.