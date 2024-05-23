Elections

Varun Gandhi Addresses Election Rally In UP's Sultanpur, Mother Maneka's Battlefield

Addressing a poll meeting, Varun Gandhi highlighted the close connection of her mother with the public.

Varun Gandhi addressing poll meeting in Pilibhit
info_icon

BJP leader and Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi reached Sultanpur on Thursday to campaign for his mother Maneka Gandhi who is in the fray from the seat on a BJP ticket.

Addressing a poll meeting, Varun Gandhi highlighted the close connection of her mother with the public.

"Elections are going on everywhere in the country... but there is only one region in the country where people don't call their MP, Sansad ji, Mantri ji, or by her name, but call her mata ji," Varun Gandhi said amid applause from the people gathered to hear him.

Speaking with PTI Videos, Maneka Gandhi said, "Varun Gandhi is here and he will do 15-20 meetings today. His campaigning will certainly benefit us."

She also urged voters to vote keeping their personal interest in mind. "They should think which MP can do their work and then vote."

This is the first time Varun Gandhi has addressed any such rally this election season. He has remained out of the public space ever since he was replaced by the party with Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit, which went to polls in the first phase.

A former MP from Sultanpur, Varun Gandhi swapped the seat with his mother in 2019, the year he recorded a thumping majority in Pilibhit and Maneka won from Sultanpur.

Voting in Sultanpur is scheduled to take place on May 25 in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The campaigning for the sixth phase will end on Thursday by 6 pm. Maneka Gandhi is pitted against Ram Bahadur Nishad of Samajwadi Party and Uday Raj Verma of Bahujan Samaj Party.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: May 23, 2024
  2. TBSE Result 2024 Out On May 24 For Class 10, 12 | How And Where To Check Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Results
  3. Shops Torched, Roads Blocked In Protest Over Alleged Killing Of Woman BJP Worker In Bengal's Purba Medinipur
  4. Hawk Among Predators: Ujjwal Nikam, Mumbai's Most Celebrated Lawyer, Enters The Big Poll Picture
  5. Arunachal Human Rights Body Takes Cognizance Of Complaint Over Fake Voter ID
Entertainment News
  1. Video: Rajkummar Rao's Hilarious Twist To Aditi Rao Hydari's Gaja Gamini Walk Will Leave You In Splits
  2. Sumit Kaul Finds It Draining To Shoot For TV Soaps In Summers Especially If The Costume Has Multiple Layers
  3. As He Prepares For 'Bhaiyya Ji' Release, Manoj Bajpayee Gorges On Piping Hot Samosas In Lucknow
  4. Vijay Varma On Process Of Getting Into Characters: I Focus On The Character’s Voice And Diction First
  5. Watch: Jennifer Lopez Claps Back At Reporter Who Asked About Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
Sports News
  1. AB De Villiers On RCB's IPL 2024 Playoffs Defeat: 'Always Painful To Lose' Says The Legend
  2. Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu Beats Sim Yu-Jin To Book Quarters Berth
  3. French Open 2024: Andy Murray Receives Wild Card To Play Doubles At Roland Garros
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final
  5. Who Will Be India's Next Head Coach? Certainly Not RCB's Andy Flower - Here's Why
World News
  1. Solar Mystery Solved? New Theory On Sun's Magnetic Field Emerges
  2. Macron Orders French Troops To Stay In New Caledonia 'As Long As Necessary' Amid Unrest, Protests
  3. Greenfield, Iowa Tornado: Multiple 'Fatalities' Reported As Storms Cause Destruction In US Town | What We Know
  4. Mexico Stage Collapse: 6 Dead, 50 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
  5. China Explosion: Blast At Harbin Apartment Building Kills 1, Injured 3
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Calcutta HC's OBC Status Order Sparks Political Row; Varun Gandhi Holds Rally In Support Of Mother
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final