Varanasi Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE Updates: Early Trends Shortly

The Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Bharatiya Janata Party's Narendra Modi, who is also the current Prime Minister of India.
Varanasi constituency is made up of five assembly constituency segments. Voting for Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency took place on June 1, the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Varanasi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE:
Early trends to begin shortly
In 2019, Narendra Modi had defeated the runner up candidate - Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party - by 4,79,505 votes.
Lok Sabha elections or general elections 2024 in India took place in seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes is taking place on Tuesday, June 4.