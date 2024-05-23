Elections

U'khand BJP Approaches Police Against 'Edited' Video Of Dhami's Speech In Delhi; FIR Lodged

A video of Dhami was tampered with and circulated on Instagram by AAP's social media cell as part of a conspiracy to tarnish the image of Dhami and the BJP, Lekhwar alleged in his complaint.

PTI Photo
Uttarakhand BJP lodges complaint against AAP accusing it of tarnishing the image of CM Dhami PTI Photo
The Uttarakhand BJP has lodged a police complaint against the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of tarnishing the image of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the party by posting an edited video of him on social media.

On the complaint of Pradesh BJP IT cell co-convenor Praveen Lekhwar, an FIR was filed at the Dalanwala Police Station in Dehradun in the matter on Wednesday, state BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said.

The video alleged to have been edited is of a statement given by Dhami during an election campaign in Delhi.

"It has been tampered with to show that the Chief Minister is admitting the boycott of BJP by women", Chauhan said.

The post is a malicious attempt to influence the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

