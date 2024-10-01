The Quiet Yet Powerful Words Of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

For supporters like Irfan Ahmed Bhat, the Mirwaiz is a scholar with a deep understanding of Kashmir and global affairs. “He is an alim (scholar),” Bhat says. Instead of pursuing his passion for software engineering, the Kashmir situation prompted the Mirwaiz to earn a doctorate from Kashmir University. His research focused on the political thought of Mir Sayyid Ali Hamdani, specifically his Persian text, Zakhiratul Malook. The 14th-century Sufi is credited as the founder of Islam in Kashmir. The Mirwaiz’s supporters view this research as a testament to his love for Kashmir and Islam. In October 2014, the Mirwaiz was also named one of "The 500 Most Influential Muslims" by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre in Jordan.