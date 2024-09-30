A

It has been an up and down. There have been some positive developments, which the government always points out, like stone pelting and hartals (strikes) have stopped. It has stopped because of the initial muscular policy we have adopted. Following the abrogation of Article 370, a huge revolt was anticipated but that did not happen. Kashmiris decided not to come out and unnecessarily get killed. So, the muscular policy worked. So, we hope elections are over peacefully. Let’s see who forms the government.

I differentiate between militancy and terrorism like this–in militancy, our own boys, the Kashmiri youth, are involved. It first started in South Kashmir, which was most vulnerable. But the most difficult part of Kashmir actually is the North because that’s where infiltration takes place and has traditionally taken place. Worst terror attacks have been carried out in the North. And it gradually came to Srinagar. Now, these are largely over. But we still have to deal with terror sponsored by Pakistan.

But new areas of concern have of late emerged such as Rajauri where the Army has faced a very difficult situation time and again. It is thickly forested area. Now the terrorism has shifted to Jammu of late. Out 10 districts of Jammu, eight have been affected with terrorism.