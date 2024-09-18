These Elections Were Rendered Meaningless Even Before They Were Announced: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

A

The most difficult part of incarceration is not being allowed to go to Jamia Masjid on Fridays to deliver the sermon, a tradition followed by my ancestors for centuries as Mirwaiz and offer Friday prayers there. Even at the tragic time when my father was martyred and I was just 16 and became the next Mirwaiz, I would ascend the pulpit and just recite some basic Quranic verses, as I was too young and not trained in the ways of the Mirwaiz; because an empty pulpit was too painful for the tens of thousands of people who would habitually visit the historic mosque on Fridays to hear the Mirwaiz’s sermon and feel spiritually satisfied. So I knew that people would be greatly hurt by my absence and that caused me grief.

Even my personal engagements such as attending family functions, sad or happy ones, is not in my control as I have to seek permission. There have been many attempts to publicly malign my reputation and discredit me through propaganda; even an FIR was recently filed against me by the anti-corruption bureau. Sadly, my close relative, a senior state official known for his honesty and integrity was also accused in the FIR because of the relationship. Many of my family members, including my spouse and little children are denied travel documentation. As a result, my wife, who is an American citizen, cannot visit her family residing in the US.