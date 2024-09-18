Reshi’s candidacy is also significant because of his following in South Kashmiri villages such as Bugam, Tarigam, Bhan, and others. Traditionally, these villages have been sympathetic to the JeI, and stayed away from ‘Indian elections’. However, Jamaat backing Reshi could stir this region towards the polls this time. This would significantly impact the politics in the Kulgam region, which is the Left’s sole bastion in Kashmir.