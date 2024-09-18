National

J&K Poll Players |Sayar Ahmed Reshi: The Weight of Jamaat

After a 37-year absence, the Jamaat-e-Islami is re-entering Kashmiri electoral politics by endorsing Sayar Ahmed Reshi, a former educator and independent candidate in Kulgam

Sayar Reshi
Sayar Ahmed Reshi Photo: PTI
After 37 years, the Jamaat-e-Islami is making a comeback in Kashmiri electoral politics, backing Sayar Ahmed Reshi in the Kulgam constituency in the upcoming State Assembly elections.

Reshi, an independent candidate, earned his local nickname “Sayar sir” through an illustrious career in education. He earned his MPhil in political science from Bhagwant University in Ajmer in 2010, and previously read Political Science at University of Kashmir in 2006.

The 42-year-old has worked as a lecturer in government colleges in the Kulgam and Anantnag districts. He has also served as the Assistant Director of the Falah-e-Aam Trust, an organisation that manages schools across the state of J&K and is known for its association with JeI, which was banned by the Centre in 2019.

Going up against 75-year-old, four-time incumbent M Y Tarigami, Reshi has the advantage of both age and the support of the region’s youth which he earned for his work reshaping educational institutes in the Valley. His rallies across the state have attracted massive crowds. His platform of anti-corruption and transparency in governance has found favour with young people.

Reshi’s candidacy is also significant because of his following in South Kashmiri villages such as Bugam, Tarigam, Bhan, and others. Traditionally, these villages have been sympathetic to the JeI, and stayed away from ‘Indian elections’. However, Jamaat backing Reshi could stir this region towards the polls this time. This would significantly impact the politics in the Kulgam region, which is the Left’s sole bastion in Kashmir. 

This coupled with JeI’s endorsement, the first one from the group since the 1987 elections, has caused his rival Tarigami, who is facing an anti-incumbency sentiment in the constituency, to take notice.

Reshi was a vocal critic of the abrogation of Article 370. He attributes his decision to contest in the current elections to a “growing disillusionment” with governance; however, his association with JeI and their endorsement could also reflect a growing recognition within separatist factions of the effectiveness of engaging in the democratic process of elections.

 According to his election affidavit, Reshi has no criminal cases pending against him. He has declared a little over Rs 54 lakhs in assets and 1.55 lakhs in liabilities.

