In 2008, he boycotted the Assembly elections in protest over the Amarnath land transfer controversy, which led to mass protests in Jammu and Kashmir, during which police opened fire on a crowd, killing six and injuring 100 people. However, in the 2009 general elections, he stood as an independent candidate from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency and lost. In 2014, he stood from North Kashmir’s Handwara Assembly constituency, and won by over 5,000 votes. Lone had made news when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the elections and heaped praise on him. Lone's was one of the two seats won by the People's Conference in the 2014 Assembly polls, and he became a Minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government that was formed.