“Srinagar has seen successive regimes, yet nothing substantial has been done. Tell me how many playgrounds are in the city. Even when I was a minister, I know there is not much focus on the city. The political engagement in Srinagar has not addressed the real needs of the people,” he said. Besides, he said, there is nothing disempowering than not voting and political leaders must engage with people to make them realize it. “Because Srinagar deserves better leaders to help the economic needs of people,” Mir said. “Srinagar needs an economic package to address its core issues of unemployment and massive housing crises,” he added.