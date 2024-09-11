Elections

Allies National Conference And Congress Indulge In War Of Words In J&K

At Banihal, Omar Abdullah also criticised People’s Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janta Party

Omar Abdullahs comment against Congress is being seen as a major move
Omar Abdullah's comment against Congress is being seen as a major move Canva Photo/Photo by Romana Manpreet
info_icon

Even as the pre-poll alliance between Congress and National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir gains importance, there’s tension building between the two parties. On September 8, senior Congress leader Vikar Rasool Wani launched a major attack against NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, accusing him of “begging for votes by flaunting his skullcap”.

Omar Abdullah hit back sharply, labelling Wani as a leader who was removed as Congress state president after the elections were announced. He accused Wani of double standards, saying “just two months ago, I was praised by Wani, whereas now he is making different remarks”. "He should clarify which of his statements is true," he said.

While many in NC were dissatisfied with the alliance, their objections were largely kept under wraps.

In the upcoming polls, Vikar is contesting from Banihal constituency of Jammu against NC candidate Sajjad Shaheen. It is among the seats seeing friendly contest between NC and Congress.

Wani, while addressing his people, targeted Abdullah for using his “skullcap” for votes.

On September 4, Abdullah filed his nomination for the Ganderbal constituency.  After nomination, Abdullah, who was wearing a skullcap, asked people to protect his turban and skullcap.

Wani said he was not like Abdullah, who shows off his skullcap for votes. "My people are proud and resilient. They don’t let their leaders merely display their skullcaps; they make sure their leaders earn respect and are sent to the Assembly with honour and turban," Wani said.

Wani said that Abdullah was pleading for victory after his defeat in north Kashmir in the Lok Sabha polls. "He comes here threatening to defeat me. Does he have the audacity to make such claims?,” he added.

Wani challenged NC to cite a single instance of developmental work from Sheikh Abdullah to Farooq Abdullah to Omar Abdullah. "You don't have a red flag for nothing. It’s red because you’ve drained the people’s resources," Wani said.

In response, Abdullah described Wani as a leader whom the Congress removed from his position after Jammu and Kashmir polls announcement. "Why should people vote for someone who was ousted as Congress president once the polls were announced?" he asked.

He said there was inconsistency in Wani's stance, saying, "If we have so many faults, then why was Wani, who was with me on the podium two months ago, praising both me and my party during the parliamentary elections? And now why is he making these accusations?" "If, two months ago, I was to you a capable chief minister, an honest politician, and an empathetic leader, then what happened now? When you had no issues with NC, then why has everything suddenly changed?" Abdullah asked.

"After the alliance, I was of firm belief that I must not have made any negative comments about Congress candidates in any friendly contest seats. I had decided to refrain from speaking against Congress candidates. I fail to understand why, if our flag is red symbolising blood and if our leadership is as bad as he claims, how were we so good two months ago? If we have so many flaws, he should explain why he supported us with so much passion two months ago."

While at Banihal town, Abdullah also criticised People’s Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janta Party but his attack against Congress candidate is being seen as a major move.

Abdullah also responded to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's address in Banihal on Sunday where Singh, according to Omar, stated “the government was open to having talks with Pakistan”.  He raised questions around the BJP's stance, saying “while NC manifesto includes similar promises, BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah often criticise such positions. "The BJP should clarify whether the Home Minister or the Defence Minister is correct," he said. "They present one stance in Jammu and a different one in Banihal."

He also stated that there is inconsistency in BJP’s approach towards the Hurriyat Conference, saying, "While they claim they will not engage with the Hurriyat Conference, Rajnath Singh made it clear yesterday that they have used Opposition leaders to communicate with them."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Day 3 Highlights: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India A Vs India D Match
  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics
  4. Ireland Women Vs England Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W Cricket Match
  5. AFG Vs NZ, Greater Noida Test: Afghanistan Cricket Board Issues Statement
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Germany Played Out 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands - In Pics
  2. UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane's Brace Helps England Beat Finland 2-0 - In Pics
  3. FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers 2026: Colombia Stun Lionel Messi-less Argentina 2-1 - In Pics
  4. Indonesia Hold Australia To 0-0 Draw In FIFA World Cup Qualifying Match - In Pics
  5. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Far From Comfortable Despite Perfect England Start
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India 3-0 Malaysia Live Scores Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Green Card To Sukhjeet Singh
  2. PAK 2-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey LIVE Score: Pakistan Secure Well-Deserved Victory Over Japan
  3. Incumbent Tayyab Ikram Set For Second Term As FIH President
  4. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Earthquake In Pakistan, Tremors Felt In Delhi, Adjoining Areas
  2. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  3. Manipur Boils Again With Fresh Protests, Violence
  4. Outlook Talks: Union Minister Chirag Paswan in Conversation with Editor Chinki Sinha and Assistant Editor Abhik Bhattacharya
  5. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  2. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
World News
  1. Mexico Becomes 1st Country To Allow Voters To Elect Judges | All About The Controversial Judicial Overhaul
  2. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  5. Maldives Says Muizzu To Visit India 'Very Soon' After 2 Ministers Who Defamed Modi Resign
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  5. Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn Claims World No. 1 Spot On Technicality Despite Paris Olympics Backlash
  6. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
  7. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Day 3 Highlights: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics