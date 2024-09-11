Even as the pre-poll alliance between Congress and National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir gains importance, there’s tension building between the two parties. On September 8, senior Congress leader Vikar Rasool Wani launched a major attack against NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, accusing him of “begging for votes by flaunting his skullcap”.
Omar Abdullah hit back sharply, labelling Wani as a leader who was removed as Congress state president after the elections were announced. He accused Wani of double standards, saying “just two months ago, I was praised by Wani, whereas now he is making different remarks”. "He should clarify which of his statements is true," he said.
While many in NC were dissatisfied with the alliance, their objections were largely kept under wraps.
In the upcoming polls, Vikar is contesting from Banihal constituency of Jammu against NC candidate Sajjad Shaheen. It is among the seats seeing friendly contest between NC and Congress.
Wani, while addressing his people, targeted Abdullah for using his “skullcap” for votes.
On September 4, Abdullah filed his nomination for the Ganderbal constituency. After nomination, Abdullah, who was wearing a skullcap, asked people to protect his turban and skullcap.
Wani said he was not like Abdullah, who shows off his skullcap for votes. "My people are proud and resilient. They don’t let their leaders merely display their skullcaps; they make sure their leaders earn respect and are sent to the Assembly with honour and turban," Wani said.
Wani said that Abdullah was pleading for victory after his defeat in north Kashmir in the Lok Sabha polls. "He comes here threatening to defeat me. Does he have the audacity to make such claims?,” he added.
Wani challenged NC to cite a single instance of developmental work from Sheikh Abdullah to Farooq Abdullah to Omar Abdullah. "You don't have a red flag for nothing. It’s red because you’ve drained the people’s resources," Wani said.
In response, Abdullah described Wani as a leader whom the Congress removed from his position after Jammu and Kashmir polls announcement. "Why should people vote for someone who was ousted as Congress president once the polls were announced?" he asked.
He said there was inconsistency in Wani's stance, saying, "If we have so many faults, then why was Wani, who was with me on the podium two months ago, praising both me and my party during the parliamentary elections? And now why is he making these accusations?" "If, two months ago, I was to you a capable chief minister, an honest politician, and an empathetic leader, then what happened now? When you had no issues with NC, then why has everything suddenly changed?" Abdullah asked.
"After the alliance, I was of firm belief that I must not have made any negative comments about Congress candidates in any friendly contest seats. I had decided to refrain from speaking against Congress candidates. I fail to understand why, if our flag is red symbolising blood and if our leadership is as bad as he claims, how were we so good two months ago? If we have so many flaws, he should explain why he supported us with so much passion two months ago."
While at Banihal town, Abdullah also criticised People’s Democratic Party and Bharatiya Janta Party but his attack against Congress candidate is being seen as a major move.
Abdullah also responded to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's address in Banihal on Sunday where Singh, according to Omar, stated “the government was open to having talks with Pakistan”. He raised questions around the BJP's stance, saying “while NC manifesto includes similar promises, BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah often criticise such positions. "The BJP should clarify whether the Home Minister or the Defence Minister is correct," he said. "They present one stance in Jammu and a different one in Banihal."
He also stated that there is inconsistency in BJP’s approach towards the Hurriyat Conference, saying, "While they claim they will not engage with the Hurriyat Conference, Rajnath Singh made it clear yesterday that they have used Opposition leaders to communicate with them."