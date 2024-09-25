National

J&K Poll Players | Omar Abdullah: Aiming For Another Comeback

Returning to electorate politics after his defeat in the General Elections 2024, NC’s Omar Abdullah has made clear that his priority is to restore statehood to Kashmir

Omar Abdullah campaign for J&K polls
Omar Abdullah campaign for J&K polls PTI Photo
info_icon

National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is often portrayed as the face of Jammu and Kashmir's dynastic politics, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP often targets.

The 54-year-old Abdullah is the grandson of Sheikh Abdullah, the founder of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) party and son of Farooq Abdullah. Both his grandfather and father have served as Chief Minister of J&K in the past. 

With a commerce and economics degree from Sydenham College in Mumbai, Abdullah worked with the ITC group before he entered politics in 1998. At the age of 28, he won from the Srinagar constituency in the general elections and became a part of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. He also served as the Union Minister of State for External affairs from July 2001 to December 2002.

In October 2002, he resigned from his position to focus on his party and became the president of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference. In the 2002 J&K Assembly elections, the party lost more than half of the seats it previously held. Omar Abdullah who contested from Ganderbal constituency, known to be the Abdullahs’ home turf, lost to his PDP rival. In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, however, Abdullah was re-elected from the Srinagar constituency.

In the 2008 state assembly elections, Omar won from his constituency and at 38 went on to become the youngest Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the third member of the Abdullah family to hold the position. He resigned from the position of the party president and was replaced by his father.

BJP JK President Ravinder Raina - via Getty
J&K Poll Players |Ravinder Raina: Agent Provocateur

BY Outlook Web Desk

In 2014, although Abdullah won his Beerwah Assembly seat, the National Conference lost its majority and the PDP-BJP alliance formed the government.

Omar Abdullah was the last Leader of the Opposition in the J&K Assembly before the Centre abrogated Article 370 and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories in 2019.

Abdullah was placed under house arrest ahead of the abrogation and later, in February 2020, booked under the Public Safety Act--charges that were dropped in March 2020.

He was released nearly eight months after being kept in detention.

“232 days after my detention today I finally left Hari Niwas. It’s a very different world today to the one that existed on 5th August 2019,” he had tweeted right after his release.

In the 2024 general election, Abdullah was reluctant to participate in the INDIA bloc, an alliance of Opposition parties. As a result, NC fielded its own candidates in the Kashmir region. In June, Abdullah conceded defeat to independent candidate Engineer Rashid, who was at the time in jail on terror charges.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Abdullah said he would approach the Supreme Court if J&K’s statehood was not restored.

"Initially, the powers of the Chief Minister will be a lot more limited than we'd like to see. But as I said, we believe it is going to be a very temporary phase, because statehood and full statehood has to be restored to Jammu and Kashmir. If we don't get it willingly, we'll go to the Supreme Court," he said on TV.

null - null
J&K Elections | Outlook's Exclusive Interview with Engineer Rashid

BY Outlook Web Desk

Starting September 18, Jammu and Kashmir goes to Assembly polls in three phases, with results slated to be announced on October 8. These will be the first Assembly polls in J&K in a decade, and the first election Abdullah and others will fight since the August 5 2019 abrogation of Article 370. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Harry Brook Maiden Century Ends Australia's 14-Game Winning Streak
  2. India Vs Australia: Nathan Lyon Reveals How He Would Tackle An 'Electric' Rishabh Pant
  3. Malawi vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Africa Sub Regional T20 World Cup Qualifier A 12th Match
  4. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 3rd Youth ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Mark Wood Waiting On Specialist Verdict For Latest Elbow Injury
Football News
  1. Rodri Injury Update: Man City Still Waiting Amid Speculations Of Missing Entire Season
  2. India 3-0 Maldives, SAFF U-17 Championships: Dominant IND Continue Winning Run
  3. Wolves' Defender Yerson Mosquera Set To Miss Rest Of Season With ACL Injury
  4. Struggling Girona Need To Rediscover Their Identity, Says Head Coach Michel
  5. Erik Ten Hag Calls For 'Trust' Over Marcus Rashford Involvement
Tennis News
  1. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  2. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  3. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  4. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  5. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Polls: Phase 2 Voting Today; Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina And More in Fray | Key Points
  2. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: 3 Districts Hit By Deadly Terror Attacks To Vote On Sept 25
  3. Odisha To Test Jagannath Temple 'Prasad' Amid Tirupati Laddu
  4. J&K Elections | Outlook's Exclusive Interview with Engineer Rashid
  5. West Bengal Govt To Continue Only 1 Tram Route In Kolkata From Now On
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Elon Musk's X Faces Backlash Over Block Feature Changes | What It Means For The Users
  2. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  3. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  4. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  5. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting