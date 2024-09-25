An RSS pracharak, Raina was elevated to the top role in the BJP's state unit over several seniors to bring some bite to the party's activities in the region. A provocateur known for his controversial statements, Raina was involved in a violent altercation in the Assembly in 2015 with Independent legislator Sheikh Rashid. He alleged that Rashid had hosted a "beef party" outside the MLA hostel in Srinagar, leading Raina and other BJP MLAs to physically assault him. Members of the opposition National Conference and several other MLAs rushed to Rashid’s aid.