Telangana CM’s ‘Surgical Strike’ Jibe At PM Modi, BJP Hits Back Terming It ‘Cheap Politics’

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has raised doubts over the surgical strikes by the Indian Air Force(IAF) in Pakistan’s Balakot after 2019 Pulwama terror attack.
“Nobody knows for sure if the airstrike, as was claimed, took place. If the responsibility of ensuring the country's internal security was with us (Congress), we wouldn't have left it in anyone's hands,' Reddy was quoted by ANI as having said.
He accused Prime Minister Modi and the BJP of trying to reap “political benefits” from the Pulwama attack and the retaliatory strikes by the IAF.
“I want to ask him (PM), what were you doing? Why did you let it (Pulwama attack) happen? What did you do to boost the country's internal security? Why did you not take the help of the agencies at your disposal such as the IB and R&AW? It was your failure,” he said.
He urged people to vote out the Modi government in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
“For Modi, everything is about winning elections. His way of thinking is not good for the country. The time has come for the country to get rid of Modi and the BJP. They failed to prevent the Pulwama attack. What was the Intelligence Bureau doing?” Reddy asked.
The Pulwama terror attack happened on February 14, 2019, after a suicide bomber of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, rammed an IED-laden vehicle into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy along Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir’s Pulwama village.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a post on micro-blogging site—X said, “The other day, he gets praise from Pakistan newspaper. Today he questions Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi on national security. This Congress which is responsible for Gokul chat, Mecca Masjid, Dilshuknagar, Lumbini Park Bomb blasts in Hyderabad should be last one to speak about national security. Sooner or later congress might say, even these blasts didn’t happen. It’s unfortunate and didn’t expect Telangana CM to question the sacrifices of Indian army just for cheap political mileage.”