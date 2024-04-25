Elections

'BJP Would Scrap Reservations By 2025 On Centenary Year Of Its Ideological Mentor RSS': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the BJP’s goal of ‘abki baar 400 paar’ was aimed at winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections to have the numbers in Parliament to scrap quotas for SC, ST and BC communities.

Advertisement

PTI
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has alleged the BJP was planning on completely doing away with reservation for marginalised communities in the near future.

ALSO READ | Was Nehru Really Against Reservation As PM Modi Claims?

His remark comes amid the ongoing political tussle between the BJP and the Congress over quota for Muslims.

Congress leader Revanth Reddy reportedly said the BJP would scrap reservations by 2025, the centenary year of its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

ALSO READ | Modi Govt Will Never Touch Reservation Policy: Amit Shah

"By 2025, RSS will complete 100 years. They are trying to scrap SC, ST, OBC reservations by 2025. Many times, RSS and BJP leaders have commented about reservations," the Reddy said at a rally on Thursday.

Advertisement

He said the BJP had previously halted the implementation of the Mandal Commission report, which proposed reservations for Backward Classes (BC).

He alleged the BJP’s goal of ‘abki baar 400 paar’ was aimed at winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections to have the numbers in Parliament to scrap quotas for SC, ST and BC communities.

"Few people are supporting the BJP, which is trying to scrap reservations. These Lok Sabha elections are a referendum on SC, ST, BC reservations," he was quoted as saying.

Reddy's statement follows remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, where he bashed the Congress party's stance on reservations.

Advertisement

Modi had also taken a dig at Revanth Reddy, saying that the "Congress Chief Minister of Telangana" would "ensure reservation for Muslims".

"The Congress wants to snatch reservation from SCs/STs/OBCs and give it to its special vote-bank," Modi had said.

"This action of the Congress is an alarm bell for the OBC communities of the entire country," he had said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Says 'This Election Is To Free Country From Slave Mentality'; Kharge Takes 'Out Of Context' Jibe At Modi
  2. Sports News LIVE: Pakistan Take On New Zealand In 4th T20I
  3. JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cut Off, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know
  4. Tamannah Bhatia To Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon – 5 Actresses Who’re Fore Fronting The Brown-Beige Fashion Revolution
  5. 'King': Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Are Reportedly Set To Commence Filming In London This June
  6. Bihar: 6 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Massive Fire At Hotel Near Patna Railway Station; Cylinder Blast Suspected
  7. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  8. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know