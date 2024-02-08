Was Nehru Really Against Reservation As PM Modi Claims?

At a time when Lok Sabha elections are just a couple of months away and the Opposition INDIA bloc is trying to utilise caste census as the only broader plank to counter the BJP’s unabated growth across the northern belt of the country, PM Modi’s statements have significant electoral relevance.

Firstly, after the departure of JD(U) – the only regional party that could manage to publish the reports of caste survey which boosted the morale of the Opposition to ride on Mandal 2.0 – the Congress-led alliance is struggling to figure out the future of their caste census plank. The sudden political vacuum has led to Rahul Gandhi even committing that his party would remove the 50 per cent cap on reservation if voted to power. So, in this context, evoking Nehru’s letter without the context and history seems workable for the ruling party.

Secondly, everything is seemingly not well for the BJP in Maharashtra after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s promise to provide Kunbi certificate to all Marathas leading to their inclusion in the OBC list. While Shinde has reportedly carved out his own constituency among Marathas, his deputy and the face of BJP in the state Fadnavis is yet to sail through Jarange Patil – the Maratha activist’s allegations that it was the Brahmin Deputy CM who was responsible for both the delay in distribution of the caste certificate and the alleged lathi charge on the activists.

This comes along with another tension for the BJP as OBCs in the state – a constituency that the party has been wooing for decades – have now planned a large-scale protest against the inclusion of Marathas into the OBC list. Political analysts think that it could potentially lead to a shift of OBC vote bank toward Congress-NCP which the BJP could hardly afford. And thus, Modi’s statement some way or other tries to remind the OBCs that the Congress party actually never stood beside them.