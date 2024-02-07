Prime Minister’s Final Lok Sabha Speech: Did Modi’s Address Follow The Tradition?

Narendra Modi’s final address to the 17th Lok Sabha hardly felt like his last speech as the Prime Minister as he exuded confidence that his party will sweep the polls with more than 400 seats. “The third term of our government is not very far now,” he said on Monday, claiming that he could see it as the “mood of the country”. PM Modi’s reply to the ‘Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address’, which lasted for more than two hours, appeared much like an electoral pitch, critics have observed, as he laid down the report card for the last 10 years of his government and gave a “Modi ki guarantee” of turning India into the third-largest economy in his third successive term.

Prime Minister Modi’s speech at the end of the 17th Lok Sabha was, however, unprecedented. No other prime minister in the past has used the lower house to maximise their vote bank as evidently as Modi has done in his two end-of-term speeches in 2019 and now, in 2024. His narrative marks a shift from his predecessors who used the podium to express gratitude to their fellow parliamentarians and remind people of the successes of their tenure. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the last Prime Minister from the BJP, replied to a no-confidence motion against him in 2003, he said that the claims against his government were baseless. While his coalition government was still confident of securing a majority in the next elections, he did not use his Parliament speech to seek votes, rather he remained steadfast in questioning the Opposition's reasoning and seeking a democratic solution. “There should be proper communication and discussion among the parties. Nobody should speak in ultimatum language…We are having a democratic war. We want to bring change peacefully. There is no objection to it if you would like to change the Government,” he said.

