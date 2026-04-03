Tamil Nadu Polls: Smaller Allies in Key Face-Offs as DMK, AIADMK Dominate Contest

Summary of this article
Smaller parties aligned with the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK will directly face each other in 21 constituencies, testing their electoral strength despite backing from the major alliances.
The two Dravidian rivals are set for a direct contest in 121 seats, with other alliance partners like Congress, PMK, VCK, DMDK, BJP and Left parties fighting in several constituency-level battles.
Naam Tamilar Katchi and TVK are contesting all 234 seats independently, while polling will be held on April 23 and counting on May 4.
As smaller parties rally behind the Dravidian majors, ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK have allowed their allies in a direct duel in 21 constituencies in the April 23 Assembly election to prove their strength in their respective strongholds.
The Dravidian powerful figures will support these smaller parties, which are split between the two major combines, the SPA (under the DMK) and the AIADMK-led NDA. However, they will eventually need to prove their own impact among voters in the seats they are running for.
Actor-politician Vijay's TVK and former film director Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi are running independently in each of the state's 234 constituencies. Both parties rely significantly on their leaders.
The arch-rivals-- DMK and AIADMK, are locked in a direct contest in 121 constituencies.
In Sholinghur, Pennagaram, and Mayiladuthurai, the Congress will face the PMK (NDA); in Dharmapuri, Polur, Salem (West), and Virudhachalam, the DMDK (SPA) will battle the PMK, its erstwhile ally. In Kattumannarkoil and Tiruporur, the PMK faces off against another DMK partner, the VCK led by Thol Thirumavalavan.
In Udhagamandalam, Aranthangi, Vilavancode, Killiyoor, and Colachel, the Congress will face up against the BJP and AMMK (NDA). In Gandharvakottai, Padmanabhapuram, Thalli, and Kilvelur, the Left parties will face up against the BJP.
The Congress will challenge the AMMK in Karaikudi and Nanguneri and VCK will take on the AMMK in Periyakulam.
The DMK, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance, is contesting from 175 seats, while the AIADMK is in the fray in 169 constituencies.
Single phase elections to 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23, with the counting slated for May 4.