Tamil Nadu Polls: Smaller Allies in Key Face-Offs as DMK, AIADMK Dominate Contest

As smaller parties rally behind the Dravidian majors, ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK have allowed their allies in a direct duel in 21 constituencies in the April 23 Assembly election to prove their strength in their respective strongholds.



The Dravidian powerful figures will support these smaller parties, which are split between the two major combines, the SPA (under the DMK) and the AIADMK-led NDA. However, they will eventually need to prove their own impact among voters in the seats they are running for.



Actor-politician Vijay's TVK and former film director Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi are running independently in each of the state's 234 constituencies. Both parties rely significantly on their leaders.