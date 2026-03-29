TN polls: Vijay releases list of TVK candidates, leader to contest from Perambur, Trichy East

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has announced his debut electoral move for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, confirming he will contest from two constituencies

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PTI
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Vijay at TVK meet in Tamil Nadus Salem
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a party meeting, in Salem, Tamil Nadu. Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vijay will contest from Perambur (Chennai) and Tiruchirappally East in his first-ever election.

  • TVK has fielded core team members across key constituencies, emphasizing loyal leadership.

  • He positioned the contest against M. K. Stalin’s alliance and promised youth-focused initiatives like drug-free Tamil Nadu and collateral-free education loans.

In his maiden electoral venture, TVK chief Vijay on Sunday announced that he would contest from two constituencies for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He said "it will be C Joseph Vijay," from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappally East.

Addressing a party functionaries' meet here, he named candidates for other seats too, with all of his core team members finding a place in the list.

Elections to 234 Assembly segments in the state will be held on April 23.

Senior party leaders and Vijay's inner team members-- N Anand, Adhav Arjuna, R Arunraaj, CTR Nirmal Kumar and KA Sengkottaiyan were named by the party chief as TVK candidates for seats including T Nagar, Villivakkam, Gobichettipalayam and Thirupparankundram.

Reiterating that the electoral fight was between his "people's alliance TVK and Stalin sir alliance," he slammed the ruling DMK-led bloc as a mere "patch-up."

"I have selected as candidates, those who would stand with people," he said.

Unveiling an agenda for youth, what he described as "guarantee," Vijay promised, among others, steps for drugs-free TN, collateral-free loan guarantee up to Rs 20 lakh from Class 12 to Phd.

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